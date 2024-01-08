No immediate by-elections in Pune constituency: Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court verdict- Pune | Supreme Court

#byelections #Pune #constituency #Supreme #Court #stays #Bombay #High #Court #verdict #Pune #Supreme #Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s decision to hold by-elections in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency immediately. The Supreme Court accepted the Election Commission’s contention that the term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16 this year and holding by-elections at this stage would be futile.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra considered the petition filed by the Election Commission. The Bombay High Court has ordered immediate by-elections in the Pune constituency on December 13. The Election Commission approached the Supreme Court against this.

But the Supreme Court criticized the delay in holding the by-election. The seat fell vacant after the constituency’s MP and BJP leader Girish Bapat passed away on March 29 last year. The court asked why the by-elections were not held even after more than a year. The rule is that if there is more than six months to the end of the term of the current assembly, a by-election should be held.

English Summary:

SC stays Bombay HC order asking EC to hold Pune Lok Sabha bypoll immediately

Also Read:  The themes that marked the week

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Too much chocolate causes liver attacks, true or false?
Too much chocolate causes liver attacks, true or false?
Posted on
Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Posted on
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Posted on
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News