No immediate by-elections in Pune constituency: Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court verdict- Pune | Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s decision to hold by-elections in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency immediately. The Supreme Court accepted the Election Commission’s contention that the term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16 this year and holding by-elections at this stage would be futile.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra considered the petition filed by the Election Commission. The Bombay High Court has ordered immediate by-elections in the Pune constituency on December 13. The Election Commission approached the Supreme Court against this.

But the Supreme Court criticized the delay in holding the by-election. The seat fell vacant after the constituency’s MP and BJP leader Girish Bapat passed away on March 29 last year. The court asked why the by-elections were not held even after more than a year. The rule is that if there is more than six months to the end of the term of the current assembly, a by-election should be held.

