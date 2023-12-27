No, it is not necessary to follow a “detox” after the end-of-year holidays: our explanations and best advice for getting back in shape

#follow #detox #endofyear #holidays #explanations #advice #shape

Also, a slew of sites and magazines extol the merits of detox diets at the start of the year, a bit like a “purge” to feel good again. However, contrary to what you might believe, detoxification cures make no sense, since our body has simply not suffered intoxication… It has just been put to the test. Also, all these drinks and foods supposed to purify our metabolism are not particularly suitable at this time of year.

Contrary to what some people think, the primary goal of a detox is not weight loss, but rather to reboost the body and general well-being through the elimination of toxins accumulated throughout the year. These toxins can be endogenous, that is to say produced by the body, notably due to stress, infections or allergies, or exogenous, and therefore caused by diet, medications, tobacco or even pollution. Also, it is true that carrying out a detox cure, as they are called, once a year is recommended by health professionals. This often involves increasing our consumption of foods and antioxidants with a low glycemic index intensively over a short period of time, in order to stimulate certain organs.

What are we eating ?

However, back to our business, after several richer meals as is the case during the end of year celebrations, vice cures are not necessarily the best solution. As we explained to you, our body has already been put to the test and making it follow an intensive diet like a detox is not the best solution. On the contrary, our metabolism needs to be “pampered”, at the risk of being even more weakened. Also, it is better to save detox cures for spring and autumn if you really want to feel their beneficial effects, and focus on a so-called “balanced” diet at the start of the year.

So, from the beginning of January, we forget about fried foods, dishes with sauces and pastries. We are increasing our consumption of fish, fruit, fresh seasonal vegetables and white meats. In particular, you can try legumes, full of protein and fiber. It is also important to stock up on vitamin D, especially in winter as the sun becomes scarcer. It is found in particular in fatty fish such as sardines, salmon or herring, but also in certain mushrooms such as chanterelles or porcini mushrooms. A small square of dark chocolate every day can also be a good reflex.

To go even further

And above all, don’t forget to hydrate well! Even more so if we had a heavy hand with the champagne and wine during the parties. To help you drink water, but also to reboost the body, an infusion composed of thyme, honey and ginger can easily be made at home. On the other hand, we forget about industrial fruit juices, although they have the ability to give us a clear conscience, they are in reality full of added sugars. Remember that the idea is not to deprive yourself and live with frustrations, it is possible to eat everything as long as you don’t overdo it. If you would like to learn more about the area, we advise you to seek the advice of a healthcare professional. Like a dietician or nutritionist who can create tailor-made menus for you based on your specific needs and over a perfectly adapted period.