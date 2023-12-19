No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes

#longer #hormones #hot #flashes

There are currently medications without hormones. These just don’t work as well as the hormonal medications. “There is a great need for a new medicine,” says Van Dijken. “This drug is just as effective as hormone therapy, according to studies.” Hormone therapy is now often given to women, because the hormone estrogen decreases during menopause. This causes complaints such as hot flashes.

However, this hormone therapy does not work for everyone. Some women are no longer allowed to take hormones, but still suffer from hot flashes and night sweats. The new medicine could be a solution for this group of women. “A group of women who really should not take hormones are women who have or have had breast cancer,” says Van Dijken. This group may not be given hormones. A side note is that the drug has not yet been tested on this group of women.

Domino-effect

The medicine is a pill that you swallow. It ensures that your thermostat remains on track, so to speak. It suppresses a substance that is, as it were, fueled by the drop in estrogen. The medicine is mainly aimed at combating hot flashes. “It just works like a domino effect,” says Van Dijken. “Because you get hot flashes or night sweats, you sleep worse and you also suffer more from mood swings or fatigue. So if you tackle the hot flashes it should also have a beneficial effect on the other complaints.” However, it does not help with all mood complaints. Some complaints are indeed linked to the deficiency of estrogen.

The fact that there is now a medicine for hot flashes is very good news, according to Van Dijken. More and more women in menopause are working and it therefore costs society a lot of money if these women cannot work due to the complaints they have. The pills will be available in the spring of next year. It is not yet certain whether it will also be reimbursed.