no more flax seeds! We found the real alternative to botox!

No one escapes this process of skin aging which grabs us by the throat around the age of 25. After a quarter of a century, many of you will say, the appearance of skin texture changes significantly from year to year. The natural elements which until now gave us a youthful air are gradually tending to desert the terrain. Wrinkles and fine lines appear on the scene, accompanied by other signs of aging that are more or less marked depending on the treatment offered to them.

The miracles of botox on our wrinkles

To blame: Mother Nature against whom it is only possible to partially fight, our genetic heritage and external factors linked to our lifestyle. However, to compensate for the fact that every year, the skin loses around 1% of its collagen, a protein essential for maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin, solutions exist.

In addition to renowned treatments, those less afraid of needles complete their beauty routines with a few injections of botulinum toxin: the famous botox. Recognized for its anti-aging virtues in aesthetic medicine, this protein works miracles on frown lines, sadness lines, crow’s feet and others.

Natural supporters refuse the injection

However, asking for an injection here and there does not constitute a permanent anti-aging solution. On average, the effects of botox last between four and six months. Also, its common side effects could deter some originally serious candidates. These include pain at the injection site, redness, bruising, and also headaches.

Moreover, supporters of naturalness generally refuse to be seduced by this type of siren, however captivating their arguments may be. Especially since without breaking the bank and by staying at home, it is possible to recreate the botox effect with an ingredient that we all have in the kitchen.

The egg white mask with botox effect

Star of the natural botox effect mask: egg white. I promise, it is indeed capable of replacing your favorite flaxseed treatment. A natural source of protein, amino acids and nutrients, egg white is renowned for its properties. firming and toning. Although temporary, some ex-botox recipients claim that its effects are as close as possible to those of botox.

To concoct this divine mask, you will first separate the egg white from the egg yolk, then whisk the egg white very well. Then, apply this lovely mousse to your face and let it sit until completely dry. Rinse your face with warm water and finally don’t forget to apply moisturizer.