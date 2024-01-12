No need for scissors and cutters, turn used plastic bottles into beautiful flower vases

#scissors #cutters #turn #plastic #bottles #beautiful #flower #vases

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – If you usually need scissors and a cutter as tools in the DIY craft process from used plastic bottles, now you can make it without those two tools.

So, you can turn used plastic bottles into beautiful flower vases with additional motif ribbons. The additional material is acrylic paint or you can also use Pylox.

Read this DIY article from start to finish so you can get a beautiful flower vase using used plastic bottles as the main ingredient. Of course you don’t need to prepare scissors and cutters.

The following are materials, tools and how to make a flower vase for imitation flowers from used plastic bottles. This DIY process is very easy and you can follow it now.

BeritaSukoharjo.com I have summarized all the information from the homedit page. Read more below!

Materials and tools:

Used plastic bottles

Cat acrylic/Pylox

Motif ribbon

How to make:

1. Prepare all the materials and tools as written above, then clean the used plastic bottles from the brand logo first.

2. Next, prepare acrylic paint or Pylox. Place newspapers or used cardboard on the surface then paint the used plastic bottle with your favorite color.

3. If you paint using Pylox paint, you can fill an old plastic bottle with water so that when sprayed it doesn’t fall.

4. For this DIY, you need three used plastic bottles. Next, combine the three used plastic bottles with motif ribbon.

5. If the motif ribbon has been tied and combined three used plastic bottles, now just fill the flowers with long stems into it.

6. You can immediately display this new flower vase in the living room. Surely the guests who come to your house will be amazed by your flower vase.

If you want to be even more creative, you can draw on the body of the bottle with your favorite image. Examples are flowers or something else.

That’s the DIY article for making beautiful flower vases from used plastic bottles. You can practice it right now. Good luck.***