No new power connection for some major consumers in The Hague for the time being Economy

#power #connection #major #consumers #Hague #time #Economy

Dec 20, 2023 at 5:58 AM Update: 26 minutes ago

In parts of The Hague, companies that use a lot of electricity will probably not have a new connection to the power grid in the next ten years. According to grid operator Stedin, the electricity station has reached its maximum capacity for large-scale power consumption.

It is also no longer possible to strengthen the existing connections, Stedin said. Parts of the center of The Hague, Duindorp and Scheveningen are connected to the electricity station.

Applicants for new major connections will be placed on a waiting list. According to a Stedin spokesperson, it will take until 2033 before they can be connected. The power grid will then be structurally expanded and reinforced.

Residents and companies that already have connections will not notice the measure. According to Stedin’s spokesperson, the construction of new homes will also continue as normal.

Organizations that can no longer be connected include companies that want to electrify and have five charging stations installed for cars. For example, a connection for a business premises that has a lift is no longer possible.

“This measure leaves room on the electricity grid for households and small entrepreneurs. Heat pumps can still be installed in houses, people can switch to electric cooking and small-scale consumption connections can be connected for individual new-build homes,” says Stedin.

Demand for electricity increases by 60 percent

As in many other parts of the Netherlands, the power grid in The Hague is nearing its maximum capacity due to the growing demand for electricity. Demand in The Hague is expected to increase by around 60 percent until 2030, Stedin said. “This pushes the demand for electricity beyond the limits of the current infrastructure.”

The solution to the shortage of grid capacity is to expand and strengthen the current power grid. Stedin and the manager of the national grid, TenneT, have started working on this. The work is expected to last until mid-2033.

“This long lead time is partly due to the availability of scarce space in the city and the required permits. TenneT and Stedin are in good discussions about this with the municipality of The Hague,” says the spokesperson. The investments required for this are estimated at around 100 million euros.

Stedin wants to conduct research together with major consumers into better use of the grid. By better coordinating when large customers consume electricity, peaks on the electricity grid can be prevented.