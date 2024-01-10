“No one in the medical profession has ever seen this”, a newborn suffers from a rare eye cancer

Your little eye is forward, as if it’s going to pop out of its socket. No one saw anything on the ultrasounds and no one understands what it is. No one in the medical profession has ever seen this.“On September 6, 2023, Aaron was born with a rare cancer in his right eye, infantile orbital sarcoma, as reported by France 3 Bouches-du-Rhône.

The birth of their son was “the most beautiful” but also “the worst day” of their life. “Right after giving birth, I was taken to another hospital in Marseille, all alone with Aaron. I was taken care of at the ophthalmology department. They started with two, three doctors then six, seven. I was taken to a room, then another room. We gave him an examination, he cried a lot. Then the famous ophthalmologist who has been with us from the beginning now arrived and told me the word we don’t want to hear: a tumor. the father told the website Parents.

Worldwide, less than a hundred cases of this malignant tumor have been recorded. “When we discovered it during childbirth, it was the shock of a lifetime“, the mother told France 3 journalists. Barely three months old, the newborn had his eye removed. If the tumor has been eliminated, the risk of relapse must be prevented.

A solidarity prize pool

Now the baby must undergo nine cycles of chemotherapy and five weeks of radiotherapy. “Unfortunately, the operation will not be enough. The treatment protocol must continue, to avoid a potential high relapse. Aaron will have to continue chemotherapy for many months. He will also have to have proton therapy to support the chemotherapy treatment.“, details the prize pool website.

This entire protocol must take place in the city of Nice, more than two hours from the parents’ home for 4 to 6 weeks. To help them cover the costs related to treatment (fuel, accommodation, etc.) and to stay close to their child, parents have launched a solidarity fund. “Our whole life has been put on hold, we no longer work, we take care of him all the time. With everything he’s going through, he needs us to be there and to be reassured“, explains Aaron’s mother. More than 2,000 people have already participated in this prize pool.

