“No one wants houses to drop in value. It’s bad for people”, says António Ramalho

Former CEO of novobanco considers that lowering house prices is “a somewhat silly wish”, being the same as telling the Portuguese to “make a haircut on your deposits”.

“Nobody wants houses to go down. They may not realize this, but it’s bad for people if their houses drop in value.” The idea was defended by António Ramalho, Business Manager and Industry Fellow Católica Business School in the panel entitled ‘Country Overview’, which was attended by Assunção Cristas, Associate Professor Nova Law, part of the event ‘2024 Portugal Market Outlook’ by the consultancy CBRE which takes place this Tuesday, January 23rd, at the Museu do Oriente in Lisbon.

In a debate that had several topics, housing was one of the main themes with the former CEO of novobanco assuming that it is a “a bit silly desire to lower the price of houses is the same as telling the Portuguese let’s do a ‘haircut’ in your deposits”, highlighting that the fundamental thing is to create conditions for these houses to serve and be used in terms of income and naturally take care of the markets that do not have access to houses at the moment.

In turn, the former Minister of Agriculture highlighted that it is part of people’s dignity to have a house with the minimum conditions to live in, warning that at the moment the country is experiencing real crises in the housing sector and that they are not following our own change. structure of demography. “We have this very Portuguese thing of owning our home, 70% of Portuguese people own their own home, it’s part of the Portuguese dream”, said Assunção Cristas.

On this topic António Ramalho highlighted that Portugal has close to six million houses, of which 70% are residential and 63% have already been paid for. “We love both primary and secondary homes. We have 18.5% of secondary houses, we are the country in Europe with the most houses”, he highlighted.

On the other hand, the former CEO of novobanco also looked at the high-end foreign investor who can access housing in Portugal, but who has to understand that this is a country of property owners, where the fundamental thing is to transform the savings that are already carried out and paid for in housing.

António Ramalho also defended that the State must support those who do not have access to a house due to the required effort rates and that this support from the Executive can even be done with less effort than what is done outside. “The European average is around 7% of public housing, I believe that Portugal with 5% can solve the problem because we are exactly a country of property owners, because that was the design that was put in place for Portugal”, he stated.

