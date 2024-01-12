no preferential treatment specifies Aïn Sbaa prison

#preferential #treatment #specifies #Aïn #Sbaa #prison

The administration of the local prison Aïn Sbaa 1 affirmed on Friday that the allegations of alleged preferential treatment granted to three detainees “AB”, “SN” and “MM” are completely unfounded.

In an update in response to allegations published by electronic sites according to which these three prisoners, who are incarcerated in the same cell within this penitentiary establishment, benefit from preferential treatment, the administration stressed that the three prisoners are treated in accordance with the law, condemning the unverified dissemination of this type of untruth and warning against these actions.

The same source also reacted to allegations according to which detainee “AB” was transferred a week ago, under high security surveillance, to the external hospital to be consulted by a doctor with a view to monitoring his state of health so that He is not putting his life in danger.

She also reacted to allegations according to which this prisoner and another “SN” prosecuted in the same case as well as a third prisoner “MM” prosecuted in another case benefit from preferential treatment and that the latter had suffered a surgical operation following which he had a toe amputated due to complications linked to a chronic illness.

In this regard, the administration of the local prison Aïn Sbaa 1 clarified that inmate “AB” was never transferred to the external hospital and his state of health is normal, as is inmate “MM” n has never undergone surgery, which contradicts the false allegations made to this effect.

The administration has thus indicated that it reserves the right to pursue the sites and people responsible for the dissemination of such allegations with the competent judicial authority.