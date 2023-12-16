«No prison will ever lock up my voice. I fight for Mahsa and Armita, the veil is submission” – Corriere.it

#prison #lock #voice #fight #Mahsa #Armita #veil #submission #Corriere.it

Subject: «Narges Mohammadi». Text: «Mrs Mohammadi has answered your questions, she thanks you for waiting».

The email arrives as a surprise, six days after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded. At Oslo City Hall there were his twin children Ali and Kiana, 17, and an empty chair, to tell of his absence. Mohammadi, 51, in prison in Tehran since 2021, was arrested 13 times and sentenced to 31 years and 154 lashes.

The engineer, vice-president of the Center for Human Rights Defenders, activist and above all symbol of the Iranian fight against dictatorship, responds in writing from a microscopic cell that she shares with four other companions, in the female wing of Evin. On the wall, high up, a small window from which she sees her beloved mountains, a distant hint of freedom.

How does this getting in the way with your body and words pay off?

Â«On me – says Mohammadi – they open proceedings after proceedings: I have accumulated six. For two of these I was sentenced to another 27 months in prison and four months of street cleaning, I am awaiting another verdict.”

What does it mean for a mother, for a parent, not to see their children for eight years?

â€œBeing away from a child is the most excruciating pain you can imagine. The first arrest occurred when Ali and Kiana were 3 years and 5 months old. I was in isolation, in a maximum security ward. There were no phone calls, no visits, I didn’t know anything about how my children were, I was tormented. Every time I think about that time, I can’t believe I survived so much pain. Then it got even worse.”

CioÃ¨?

Â«The second time they arrested me and put me in solitary confinement, Kiana and Ali were 5 years old and Taghi had run away to Paris. In the cell I did nothing but think of the loneliness, of the helplessness of my children, so small, so alone: ​​it was unbearable. I was saved only thanks to my faith in freedom for every human being. Thus suffering does not decrease but finds meaning. I can’t complain.”

– An old photo of Mohammadi with her husband (Afp)

Now his children are 17 years old and went to Oslo to collect the Award in his place. What does this Nobel mean to you?

Â«The message that I sent and that Ali and Kiana read during the ceremony began with the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”, in honor of the revolution of the Iranian people. For me, the Nobel is a statement of global support for Iran’s progressive movement. It is for Iran that it rebels.”

But also a recognition of his courage as an activist who dedicated his life to the dream of a free country by entering and leaving prison.

â€œThe last time I was released from prison was 2020. I immediately tried to go to Paris where my children and husband live, but I was forbidden to leave the country. I was free for a year, then they tried me again and sentenced me. For the fourth time they put me in solitary confinement. They never questioned me, nor did I see a lawyer. I was sentenced to eight years and three months and 74 lashes, which I am serving.”

– The empty chair at the Nobel ceremony (Afp)

A Evin?

â€œFirst in Qarchak, a women’s prison. A month later I had a heart attack, they allowed me to go to hospital where I underwent surgery. After six months I was transferred to the women’s ward of Evin prison in Tehran.”

A month ago, after a worsening of his health conditions, he began a hunger strike. She was denied permission to leave prison for an important visit because she refused to wear the hijab. Rather than the veil, death?

â€œThe compulsory hijab is not a religious duty or a cultural model, nor, as the regime says, the way to preserve the dignity and safety of women. The compulsory hijab is a tool to subjugate and dominate us. It is one of the foundations of authoritarian theocracy and I fight it with all my being. The killing of Mahsa-Jina Amini and hundreds of demonstrators in the streets, the killing of Armita Garawand are and will always be a pain in my throat. Not wearing the veil even for a necessary medical examination is my protest and my form of resistance against the oppressor: I will never take a step back.”

In the past, he has denounced violence against women and rape in prisons. What happens in Iran’s most infamous prison?

â€œViolence against women and especially against demonstrators is constant, not only here. I witnessed the bruised, broken and injured bodies of the inmates. Attacks against female prisoners are one of the tools of repression that the regime has used most in the last year, although it has always been a widespread practice of the Islamic Republic. My companions and I experienced isolation and maximum security, we heard so many stories of sexual assaults. Then there is the next level: the hangings.”

In the last year the regime has hanged hundreds of people. Eight protesters.

â€œExecutions are one of the grave violations of human rights. The authorities do another terrifying thing that is less talked about: they lock those who have demonstrated in psychiatric centers, the brutality of what they do inside is shocking. I protested in prison for them too.”

Do your struggles find support in prison?

â€œToday, among women prisoners, I see more unity, empathy and motivation to fight. We political prisoners come from different backgrounds and backgrounds, but we all have the same goal: to put an end to the rule of the Islamic Republic, and for this reason we “work” together. Among us there are women in their 70s who we respect as mothers. And six girls under 25 that we love as daughters. We are family.”

How does he live his days?

â€œI study a lot, talk to friends, organize celebrations, exercise and do daily activities that make me feel like life goes on. Let’s continue the fight from here with hunger strikes, sit-ins, opposing the veil. Prison walls will not stop my voice from reaching the world.”

What is he fighting for?

Â«For the realization of democracy, freedom and equality. We Iranians want a strong and independent civil society. Democracy does not exist without respect for human rights and therefore for women’s rights.”

–

What is the strength of the “Women, life and freedom” movement?

â€œIt is a revolutionary movement born from the initiative of women which then saw the participation of men and various classes and groups of society – students, young people, teachers, workers. This characteristic has allowed the widespread diffusion of civil disobedience, despite the harsh repression in the streets. I believe that “Women, Life, Freedom” has significantly accelerated the democratization process of the country. It brought about irreversible changes. I am very confident about Iran’s future.”

What do you expect from the international community?

â€œIt is important for the world to see and recognize our struggle and the changes in Iranian society. I expect foreign governments and global public opinion to guarantee human rights and the democratic process in Iran.”