No promotion this season – Schläpfer: “We will always make an entry from now on” – Sport

The EHC Basel is the team of the moment in the Swiss League and is aiming high under sports director Kevin Schläpfer.

Five rounds before the end of the regular season, there is a team at the top of the table in the Swiss League that you would not have expected there: EHC Basel. The lead over last year’s champions La Chaux-de-Fonds is two points. The GCK Lions in third place are already 15 points behind.

40 games resulted in 29 wins for the EHCB, with 159 goals they clearly have the best offense in the league.

It just seems a bit like everything is falling into place at the moment.

An old acquaintance, Kevin Schläpfer, played a large part in the success. The 54-year-old Sissacher is the sports director and face of the club, which has only been operating at professional level again since 2022.

Good luck with transfers

Schläpfer effectively strengthened the team at the beginning of the season and his transfers made a huge impact. “Sometimes it has to do with luck, you have to be honest about that. “It just looks a bit like everything is falling into place at the moment,” Schläpfer remains modest in an interview with SRF.

He passes on great praise to the coaching team: Canadian Eric Himelfarb and assistant Michel Zeiter managed to put the pieces of the puzzle together optimally.

Promotion not possible this season

Of course, the high also arouses desire: Schläpfer makes no secret of the fact that after successful years as coach of EHC Biel and a less glorious chapter in Kloten, he wants to return to the National League one day. Will he even be able to make this leap with his first great love?

Legend: Image with symbolic power Kevin Schläpfer is leading the way – but the club is not allowed to move up. At least not this season. Freshfocus/Marc Schumacher

Certainly not for the time being: Basel, like many of its competitors (only Olten and Visp would be eligible for a promotion), did not apply for promotion in September, which triggers mixed feelings for the ambitious Schläpfer. “We weren’t that far along in September. And it might have been a bit presumptuous,” he says on the one hand.

On the other hand, it is also advisable to pursue your goals clearly and take advantage of the wave of euphoria when it comes. “From now on we will definitely always make an entry,” says Schläpfer.

Playoff semi-finals as a minimum goal

The enthusiastic sports director also agrees that the trees in Basel don’t grow into the sky. The financial resources are limited compared to the established teams from La Chaux-de-Fonds or Olten. Six years after relegation from the upper house, Basel went bankrupt in 2014 and had to regroup in the amateur leagues. “We mustn’t become arrogant now,” explains Schläpfer.

The Basel team has already secured home rights for the playoffs (starting in mid-February). After the GCK Lions ended up in the quarter-finals last year, they want to “at least reach the semi-finals” this season.