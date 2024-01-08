‘No Return mode of The Last of Us 2 not for the faint of heart’

#Return #mode #faint #heart

The release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is approaching and we must have known that. The game introduces the cool No Return mode, a roguelike twist on the survival gameplay of the series. And it is apparently extremely intense.

Del Walker, senior character designer at Naughty Dog, took to Twitter to say that No Return can lead to some pretty stressful moments. Undoubtedly, because you have to keep your ammo and life points up to date, but also craft tools and weapons. And all that with the hot breath of Infected, Clickers and other scum on your neck. So not for the faint of heart.

I don’t think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) January 4, 2024

We can start working on it again from January 19. Will you dive straight back into the Campaign? Or do you ignore that in favor of the survival mode No Return?