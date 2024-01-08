‘No Return mode of The Last of Us 2 not for the faint of heart’

#Return #mode #faint #heart

The release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is approaching and we must have known that. The game introduces the cool No Return mode, a roguelike twist on the survival gameplay of the series. And it is apparently extremely intense.

Del Walker, senior character designer at Naughty Dog, took to Twitter to say that No Return can lead to some pretty stressful moments. Undoubtedly, because you have to keep your ammo and life points up to date, but also craft tools and weapons. And all that with the hot breath of Infected, Clickers and other scum on your neck. So not for the faint of heart.

We can start working on it again from January 19. Will you dive straight back into the Campaign? Or do you ignore that in favor of the survival mode No Return?

Also Read:  Could the long-rumored Horizon MMORPG really be in development?!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Seven people from Craiova accused of usury and blackmail, at trial
Seven people from Craiova accused of usury and blackmail, at trial
Posted on
Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Posted on
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Posted on
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News