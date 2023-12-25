No! These hosts did not promote a miracle arthritis drug

#hosts #promote #miracle #arthritis #drug

Some commercials are circulating to promote an alleged miracle drug that is capable of curing bone diseases and joint pain (here is an example). It is a video created with artificial intelligence by modifying voices and images of an old clip taken from the broadcast Elixirhosted by Michele Mirabella and with guest professor Carlo Francesco Selmi.

For those in a hurry:

A clip is circulating from Michele Mirabella’s Elisir show with Professor Carlo Francesco Selmi as a guest where an alleged miracle drug is promoted.

From a careful analysis available to everyone, it is possible to realize that the lips of the two guests are anomalous, indicating that it is a deepfake.

The scam in question was recently reported by those directly involved.

Analyses

Whoever spreads the clip on the commercial for the drug in question uses the following caption:

No injections necessary! Get Rid of Knee Pain in 14 Days, Read This!

By clicking on share you are redirected to the Instagram page iamafoodblog.

The advert for the “miracle drug” generated with an AI

The commercial for the drug in question is the result of processing using artificial intelligence. We are basically talking about deepfake. appears evident by carefully observing the mouths of Mirabella and Selmi, not perfectly synchronized with their voices and with frequent artefacts in which the lips deform and merge with the teeth.

For those who have doubts, we would like to point out that those directly involved have already reported the scam, as we can read in an article by the association Humanitas – of which Professor Selmi himself is a member -, dating back to last December 14th, of which we report the salient points:

A video generated by Artificial Intelligence in which Michele Mirabella, host of the Elisir broadcast, interviews a doctor from Humanitas, prof. Carlo Selmi, who has been a guest on the program several times. The video advertises the existence of a ‘miraculous’ ointment that cures arthritis, arthrosis and other joint problems. It deals withas reported by Elisir, of a fake video: the images and audio of the prof. Carlo Selmi were manipulated with Artificial Intelligence software and spread to advertise therapies that were not scientifically validated.

We also endorse Humanitas’ invitation to “pay the utmost attention to online content, especially in cases where treatments that promise miraculous healings are promoted”. While we should only trust therapies “proven by scientific studies”, which are published in sector magazines, not in social networks or through deepfake.

Conclusions

We have seen that the commercial for the drug in question is a scam created using a deepfake. Be wary of content that promises miracle cures, without using real sources proven by relevant scientific studies.

