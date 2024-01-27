#Threat #Russia #Attacking #NATO

The Russian army does not pose a threat to NATO. Photo/

BERLIN – There is currently no threat of Russia attacking NATO or any partners of the US-led military bloc. This was confirmed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Moscow’s military is now fully occupied with the Ukraine conflict, explained Pistorius, in an interview with the Bild tabloid.

“At the moment, I don’t see any danger of a Russian attack on NATO territory or any NATO partner country,” he added.

However, the minister stressed that this was only a “snapshot” of the current situation and there was no way of knowing how things would play out in the future.

Pistorius warned against underestimating the alleged risks associated with Russia, saying that NATO needed to rely on “the principle of deterrence, as we have known since the days of the Cold War.” At that time, the dispute between the West and Moscow was “much more predictable than the situation we are experiencing now,” he said.

“We are emerging from 30 years of peace… which has benefited us all. And now the journey is going in another direction,” the minister said. NATO and Germany must “really step up” to be able to face emerging challenges, he stressed.

Germany has given Ukraine “many systems” that Berlin has needed since fighting broke out between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, but “we will get them again,” Pistorius vowed.

Earlier this week, while commenting on the possibility of direct conflict between NATO and Russia, the bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “we do not see any direct or immediate threat to any NATO ally.” But he stressed that NATO is “closely monitoring what Russia is doing” and has increased its “vigilance and presence in the eastern part of the alliance” to be able to counter any moves by Moscow.