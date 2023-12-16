No victory again! Harmless BVB also stumbles at FCA

#victory #Harmless #BVB #stumbles #FCA

Borussia Dortmund is in danger of losing touch with the Champions League places after their next mixed performance in the Bundesliga. Just three days after the strong performance against Paris St. Germain and the group win in the premier class, coach Edin Terzic’s team only managed a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga away game at FC Augsburg.

Ermedin Demirovic (23rd) put the strong home team in the lead. Donyell Malen (35th) scored the equalizer for BVB, who have not won three times in a row in the league and have once again failed to repeat the good performances from the Champions League in the league.

“We are disappointed, angry and frustrated. We got two points short here,” said a frustrated Sebastian Kehl after the game on Sky. The sports director explained: “We know about our table situation. We will draw a conclusion after Mainz and analyze things. Then we will attack again. We must not lose sight of qualifying for the Champions League.”

The order was clear. “We now have to show this performance every three days, regardless of the competition and the day of the week,” Terzic demanded after the spectacular 1-1 draw against PSG. However, his team, which the 41-year-old made changes to four positions, had problems against courageous Augsburg players.

FCA repeatedly forced ball losses through their aggressive pressing, but left the resulting opportunities unused. After almost ten minutes, BVB got into the game better – and had two good chances to take the lead through Marco Reus (8th) and Ramy Bensebaini (9th).

Dortmund then visibly tried to control the game, FCA, who continued to be aggressive, held up well – and were rewarded. After a long ball, Nico Schlotterbeck was left behind in a rough duel with Demirovic; the FCA striker’s eighth goal of the season was just a formality – and also withstood the VAR check.

Painting meets after beautiful interaction with Füllkrug

Augsburg’s commitment hardly decreased with the lead behind them, but Dortmund was now much more alert in its efforts to find a suitable response. BVB repeatedly tried to play quickly and vertically up front – Malen’s equalizer after some great interaction with Niclas Füllkrug was the logical consequence.

However, little of the slight advantage that Dortmund had gained towards the end of the first half was visible after the restart. As in the first half, Augsburg instead presented BVB with significant problems, unnecessary ball losses and the drowsiness in Dortmund’s build-up play did the rest.

However, striker Phillipp Tietz (49th, 53rd, 54th) missed several chances to take the lead again, so that BVB found their way back into the game better – again a parallel to the first half. Both teams now played forward with determination, but missed their numerous chances.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in the live ticker for reading

Conclusion: I would like to thank you very much for your interest in our live reporting and wish you a nice day! Finally, I would like to draw your attention to the evening game in the Bundesliga: RB Leipzig awaits TSG Hoffenheim at 6:30 p.m. – among other things, it will be the farewell home game for Leipzig’s Forsberg.

Conclusion: Dortmund have to get back to it on Tuesday and will face Mainz 05 at 8:30 p.m.: the team that cost BVB the championship last season (2:2). FC Augsburg will face VfB Stuttgart in the last Bundesliga game before the winter break – on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Conclusion: BVB remains fifth in the table, now has 26 points and can be overtaken by Hoffenheim. Augsburg secures 10th place with the draw.

Conclusion: In a nerve-racking game with 42 (!) shots on goal, Augsburg and Dortmund separated with a deserved draw. FCA showed the better attacking game for a long time and deservedly took the lead through Demirovic. Malen made it 1:1. As a result, the keepers were the focus, both Kobel and Dahmen earned top marks and drove the respective attackers to despair with their saves. Bamba celebrated a promising professional debut at BVB. Nevertheless, there remains a result from this game that has to disappoint Dortmund.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in the live ticker – 2nd half

90.+7. It remains 1:1 here, the game is over!

90.+6. Pfeiffer moves forward and follows up on a Vargas shot. Schlotterbeck pokes the ball off his foot at the last second.

90.+5. The last minute is coming.

90.+5. Reyna also doesn’t put the ball in the goal. The ball jumps out of the crowd at Joker’s feet, but his half-volley from eight meters ends up too central. Dahmen has it.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – yellow for Gumny

90.+4. Gumny sees yellow due to time play.

90.+4. In the second half, BVB shot on goal 15 times (Augsburg: eleven times).

90.+4. Schlotterbeck made an excellent pass from Beljo in the penalty area when the striker was about to take the shot.

90.+2. Vargas misses the lucky punch! Beljo wins the ball and puts it through. On the left side of the box, Vargas aims his shot at the right corner, but misses slightly: past the right!

90. Six minutes are replayed.

88. Meunier marches forward and serves half-high for Füllkrug, whose side kick Dahmen directs to the left post with a great reflex.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – yellow for Haller

90.+1. Haller’s first action is a foul – which also results in a yellow card.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Doppelwechsel Augsburg

90. Mbabu also leaves the field after a strong performance. Pfeiffer should help save the draw over time.

90. Breithaupt comes on for Rexhbecaj for Augsburg.

90. Augsburg counters with Mbabu, who looks for Beljo in the middle but can’t find it: the striker jumps past the half-high cross.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Substitution Dortmund

89. Terzic brings a striker: Haller comes on for Can.

90. BVB’s final offensive is tough. One just wonders why so little of this offensive art was seen for most of the time…

89. The FCA is swimming behind! Bensebaini comes forward from the left and passes flat to the middle. Malen stands with his back to the goal and chooses his backheel from six meters as a means to an end. Dahmen sticks out his right foot and catches the ball as he follows up!

86. First painting, then Bamba – and twice Dahmen! Bensebaini mimics the striker and makes a one-two pass at the penalty spot for Malen, who finishes half a meter in front of the keeper. Bamba chases the rebound from an acute angle to the side netting on the right.

83. BVB increases the pressure and restricts Augsburg in their half. A little late maybe…

80. After a fine free kick from Brandt from the right halffield, Füllkrug takes the ball away from his colleague Schlotterbeck and heads over the goal. The defender was in the air behind him and was better positioned, but apparently Füllkrug didn’t hear anything about it. Bitter for BVB…

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Yellow card for Gouweleuw

79. Gouweleeuw pushes Füllkrug before BVB takes a free kick. That gives yellow.

76. Bamba finds Malen with a flat pass. He immediately finishes on the right side of the penalty area, but finds his match in Dahmen: the shot came too centrally.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Doppelwechsel Augsburg

78. … and Beljo comes on for the hapless Tietz.

77. Thorup takes his striker duo off the pitch: Vargas replaces Demirovic…

74. Bamba is the focus when he follows up well on a long ball and forces Dahmen to make a mistake: the ball jumps out of the goalkeeper’s hands near the penalty line. Füllkrug goes sideways as he falls, Bamba reacts quickly and keeps his head in the trajectory. But because he can no longer impose a direction on the ball, the ball jumps just past the goal to the left.

73. After a long ball, Tietz beats Süle on the right, but his back pass to Demirovic is far too imprecise.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Substitution Dortmund

72. Professional debut for Bamba: The winger comes in for Bynoe-Gittens.

71. Lucky for BVB! Pedersen asserts himself strongly on the left side, the cross is only half blocked and thus becomes the ideal template. Demirovic storms into the box from the left and lobs the ball over Kobel’s right shoulder towards the goal. Süle stands behind and clears the ball in front of the line.

70. The new man, Gumny, is oriented towards the right-back position. Mbabu goes one forward into the right midfield. The 4-3-3 should now be a 4-4-2, with the dual leadership of Tietz / Demirovic.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – change Augsburg

69. A defensive-oriented change at FCA: Engels makes room for Gumny.

68. Pedersen clears in the five, but Füllkrug falls and demands a penalty. Pedersen cleared the ball by hitting the ball between Füllkrug’s legs. Strange, yes, but no foul.

66. A low cross from Jensen lands directly in Kobel’s arms. The Dortmund counterattack, in turn, fizzled out after a back pass from Malen because Pedersen was careful and intervened just as Füllkrug was about to get the ball in the box.

65. On the other hand, it is Malen who causes problems for Gouweleeuw with his pace, passing in the box and facing Dahmen. Uduokhai and Pedersen help and clarify things together in dire need.

63. FCA again: Because BVB didn’t get a cross cleared, Demirovic brought the ball back into the five-yard box. Tietz reacts quickly and jerks his head towards the ball, but can’t get to it. Kobel stands behind him and catches the ball.

61. The game is plodding along here.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Substitution Dortmund

58. R for R: Reus has to go down. Reyna replaces him and should set fresh offensive accents.

57. Bensebaini hesitates to finish in the center and passes it to Meunier on the right. His cross comes well, but Uduokhai is in the right place and clears it with his head.

55. Kobel! Süle is too far away from Tietz, who lets a high ball bounce once and then sends it as a half-volley from the left to the right corner. Kobel has to reach up to clear the good attempt.

54. FCA is the better team here.

54. Huge opportunity for Tietz! Pedersen is allowed to cross from the left halffield unchallenged because Meunier and Can are stubbornly watching. Tietz’s header from eleven meters is a little too high, so Kobel doesn’t have to intervene.

52. BVB loses the ball more and more quickly.

51. After a misunderstanding between Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens, a pass from Reus ends up in nirvana.

49. Mbabu dupes Can and Bensebaini, marches between the two. Tietz finds his sharp low pass on the right corner, who just holds out his foot. Kobel catches the ball safely in the short corner.

47. Rexhbecaj goes down on the Dortmund baseline because Reus uses his body a bit. Jöllenbeck doesn’t fall for that.

46. ​​Let’s move on! Thorup and Terzic decided not to change.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in the live ticker – half-time break

Half-time A balanced game with chances on both sides goes into the half-time break with a fair draw. Demirovic remained ice cold after keeping Schlotterbeck fairly at bay. BVB soon equalized thanks to Malen – after the most beautiful attack of the game – and were lucky not to fall behind again shortly before half-time: Jensen was free in front of the goal, but only found Süle when he crossed the ball.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in the live ticker – 1st half

45.+4. Nothing happens here for 15 minutes: now it’s half time!

45.+3. Good luck for BVB! After a steep pass, Jensen prevails against the straddling Brandt and passes to the middle in front of Kobel. Süle is standing there, gets shot and clears it to the corner.

45.+2. After a Jensen cross, Tietz falls in the penalty area and calls for a penalty. Jöllenbeck ignores this request and lets the game continue.

45.+1. Four minutes are replayed.

45. Brandt is allowed again after Reus crossed the ball in the penalty area, but he also sets his shot far too high.

44. Bynoe-Gittens throws his opponent off balance with four stepovers in quick succession. But he misses it when he shoots on goal from 17 meters – well over.

43. Brandt takes Reus with him, who wants to pass on from the center directly for Füllkrug. But Gouweleeuw was careful and splashed in between them.

40. Bynoe-Gittens has changed sides and comes over to the right. Meunier runs behind and creates a gap so that the winger can move towards the middle. Bynoe-Gittens does that too, but then chases the ball well over the goal from a half-right position from 16 meters.

38. Engels finds Demirovic in depth, who finishes from the turn. Bensebaini pursued the striker to the left corner and blocked for a corner.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – 1:1!

35. Tooor! FC Augsburg – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1:1. A nice attack on the left side gives BVB the equalizer. Füllkrug stands with his back to the goal and passes through Uduokhai’s legs for passer and initiator Malen, who slides in from 16 meters down the left.

33. Dorsch takes a flat shot from the back area, Süle throws himself into the shooting lane.

32. In the last quarter of an hour, BVB had over 70 percent possession of the ball. But Augsburg makes the more dangerous impression…

30. Pedersen puts his body in front of Malen, who therefore puts the ball too far forward and dribbles it out of the goal.

28. Once again BVB is chasing a deficit. They have already turned it into a victory three times…

26. The goal was checked by the referee but will not be taken back. Schlotterbeck doesn’t want to believe it, but Demirovic simply prevailed well.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund – Demirovic 1-0!

23. Tooor! FC AUGSBURG – Borussia Dortmund 1-0. After a long ball from Pedersen, Schlotterbeck and Demirovic fight for the best position to the ball. The striker prevails and then stays ice cold in front of Kobel, slotting in down the right.

23. After a long ball from Pedersen, Schlotterbeck and Demirovic fight for the best position to the ball. The striker prevails and then stays ice cold in front of Kobel, slotting in down the right. The referee looks at the duel again!

22. Füllkrug managed to finish on the field, but no goal was scored.

19. Füllkrug hurts his left foot when landing after a header duel, but can continue.

18. FCA gets the free kick cleared. But the guests stick with it and finish by scoring from 16 meters. Still deflected, the touchdown goes just past the goal to the left.

17. BVB counterattacks on the right side, but Meunier’s cross is then – despite good control of the penalty area – too high and too wide for almost everyone in black and yellow. With luck, Bynoe-Gittens gets his foot on the ball as he follows up and is fouled by Rexhbecaj near the left baseline.

16. Demirovic tries to serve Tietz with a lob into the box, but Schotterbeck is careful.

13. A fine one-two with Jensen brings Mbabu into position on the right. He courageously puts the ball past Schlotterbeck to the baseline and passes it high inside. Engels stands across the air and only hits Demirovic with his side kick from nine meters away from the goal. Pedersen then flicks the follow-up shot from outside the box over the goal with his left.

11. Malen asserts himself strongly against Pedersen on the right, but then puts the ball too far forward. Uduokhai, as a rock in the surf, finally dispatches the striker: FCA goal kick.

10. Now BVB is suddenly sniffing at 1-0! After a diagonal ball, Schlotterbeck puts it across in a five-pointer. Bensebaini only has the chance to direct the ball towards the goal with his heel and he tries to do that. The ball rolls just centimeters past the goal to the right.

8. A ricochet from Demirovic in his own penalty area gives BVB their first big chance of the game. Bynoe-Gittens lays it off for Reus, who is aiming for the right corner on the half-left in front of the goal. Dahmen gets his fingers on the ball and steers it past the post. Great scene from the keeper, who is getting better and better.

7. Mbabu gets the ball hit in the head in a duel and has to collect himself briefly.

6. The FCA shifts into forward gear here. After winning the ball, we move forward to the right, where Tietz lays it flat in the middle. Kobel lets the ball rush through the five, but there is no one behind.

5. Wild Pass! Süle hits the ball near his own right corner flag into the center, where Jensen intercepts the ball 25 meters in front of the goal and only Schlotterbeck has in front of him. He decides to finish quickly, but misses the ball well over the goal.

4. Jensen hits a corner from the left to the near post, where Wolf clears.

1. At the start, a twelve-minute silence from the fan camp will accompany the scene in protest against the entry of an investor into the DFL.

1. BVB starts with a long ball to Malen, which extends for Füllkrug. But Dahmen was careful and got out of the box early.

1. Let’s go! The ball is released.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in the live ticker – before the start

Before the start This is countered by the home strength of the FCA, who got twelve of their 17 points here in the WWK Arena. The next 90 minutes will show whether this has an impact today. The referee of the game is Matthias Jöllenbeck.

before the start On top of that, Augsburg is a tough place for BVB: the black and yellow team have only won two of the last five away games. However, the Bavarian Swabians only conceded as many goals against Bayern as against BVB (61 each).

before the start During the week, Dortmund secured group victory in the Champions League with a rather fortunate 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain. But things aren’t going so well in the Bundesliga: BVB was only able to win one of the last six games – after five wins in a row.

before the start FC Augsburg has found its feet under new coach Jesse Thorup and has climbed up the table over the past few weeks. FCA is currently in 10th place with 17 points. If you win, you will leave the Gladbachers (9th), who are tied on points, behind you again.

before the start Borussia Dortmund arrived in fifth place in the Bundesliga. With 25 points, the Terzic team already has eleven fewer than leaders Bayer 04 Leverkusen, four points behind the international team (4th Leipzig, 29 points).

before the start After the controversial red card against Leipzig a week ago (2:3), veteran Hummels has to sit out today. Nmecha and Ryerson are out injured, and Wednesday’s goalscorer Adeyemi is also undergoing treatment: an ankle injury forced him to take an early winter break. Compared to the 1-1 draw against PSG during the week, Terzic changed his team in four positions: Süle replaces Hummels, Malen comes in for Adeyemi and Meunier and Schlotterbeck start in place of Wolf and Özcan.

Before the start Iago is suffering from knee problems, so the left winger sits on the bench and is replaced by Engels. Apart from this change, FCA coach Jesse Thorup sends the same eleven onto the field as in the 0-2 defeat against Werder Bremen.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund: The lineups

before the start The lineups are here! This is how the game starts:

FC Augsburg: Dahmen – Mbabu, Gouweleuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen – Rexhbecaj, Dorsch, Engels, Demirovic, F. Jensen – P. Tietz

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel – Meunier, Süle, N. Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini – Brandt, Can, Malen, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens – Füllkrug

before the start The game will be played in the Augsburg WWK Arena from 3:30 p.m.

before the start Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the game FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund!

Borussia Dortmund is visiting FC Augsburg today.

BVB: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund today on TV and live stream

You can also watch the encounter live and in color on Sky. The countdown begins at 2 p.m. on Sky Sport Bundesliga (UHD), and from 3:15 p.m. the individual game with commentator Roland Evers will take place there and on Sky Sport Bundesliga 2. You can find the paid live stream on SkyGo and WOW.

