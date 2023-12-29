No wonder Singapore bans vaping from the airport, this is the danger

#Singapore #bans #vaping #airport #danger

Singapore strictly prohibits the distribution of vapes, there are even special checks at the airport. Apparently, vaping is so dangerous that the World Health Organization (WHO) has banned all flavored vaping.

WHO says urgent steps are needed to control the use of e-cigarettes or vapes. WHO says there is little evidence to show that vaping helps smokers quit and that vaping can encourage nicotine addiction in non-smokers, especially children and teenagers. In fact, now vaping seems to be considered safe and permissive for use by children.

“Children are recruited and trapped at an early age to use e-cigarettes and possibly become addicted to nicotine,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as quoted by .

“More 13-15 year olds are vaping than adults worldwide, helped by very aggressive marketing,” he added.

The WHO and several other anti-tobacco organizations are pushing for stricter regulations on new nicotine products, targeting alternatives that are the cornerstones of some giant cigarette companies such as Philip Morris International (PM.N) and British American Tobacco (BATS.L).

Regarding the call for a ban, WHO said that vaping, especially with flavorings, produces several substances that are known to cause cancer, pose risks to heart and lung health, and can affect brain development in the younger generation.

One country that strictly prohibits vaping is Singapore.

Singapore has banned vaping since February 1 2018. Now, Singaporean authorities are increasing checks at various busy points, including Changi Airport. If a vape is found, passengers will be fined.

“Arriving passengers can be checked for the presence of e-vaporisers and their components in the arrival hall, and those found carrying e-vaporisers or their components will be fined,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Vaping is illegal in Singapore and violators can be fined up to SGD 2,000 (Rp. 23 million). Those who import, distribute or sell such products face harsher penalties, including possible prison sentences. But the Singapore government still misses out that vapes are coming in through tourists or traveling from abroad by local residents.

