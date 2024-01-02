Noa Vahle under fire after performance in Ik Hou van Holland: ‘She was invisible’

#Noa #Vahle #fire #performance #Hou #van #Holland #invisible

Victor Vlam is not impressed by Noa Vahle’s performance in the New Year’s Eve special of Ik Hou van Holland. The media critic is noticeably critical of the reporter on X, who was also recently criticized by Johan Derksen. The face of Today Inside was not pleased with Vahle’s participation in her mother Linda de Mol’s program. According to Vlam, she has not managed to make her mark.

2023 was a year Vahle will not soon forget. She was already seriously working on her way in 2022 and spoke out on behalf of Today Inside during the World Championships in Qatar, but last year she also made an addition as a presenter and reporter Viaplay an excellent impression. It earned her the Televizier Talent Award. However, she has been the target of criticism several times in recent weeks. For example, Derksen lashed out when it became known that Vahle not only appeared in a major interview in her mother’s magazine (LINDA., ed.), but would also make her appearance in Ik Hou van Holland.

Article continues below video

Vlam has a clear opinion about Vahle’s performance in that program. “I found Vahle’s debut in a major show, Ik Hou van Holland, surprisingly mediocre,” the media critic wrote on X on Sunday evening. “She actually didn’t add that much. The trick as a panelist is to entertain the audience: jokes, dances, etc. Noa was invisible and did not have much chemistry with mother Linda.” Vlam also commented in his own tweet about a fragment in which the presentation of the Televizier Talent Award was presented. “The fact that they had edited in the fragment in which Noa won the Televizier Talent Award made it clear that it was all about her launch.”

An “The advantage for her is that, as a member of the De Mol family, she will receive a second newspaper. And probably a third and fourth too.” Vlam thinks it would have been ‘better’ if Vahle had made her appearance in Ik Hou van Holland at a different time, not during the New Year’s Eve special. “But on the other hand, Jurre Geluk managed to squeeze in quite well,” said the media critic.

I found Noa Vahle’s debut in a major show, Ik Hou van Holland, surprisingly mediocre. She actually didn’t add that much. The trick as a panelist is to entertain the audience: jokes, dances, etc. Noa was invisible and did not have much chemistry with mother Linda. — Victor Vlam (@VictorVlam) December 31, 2023