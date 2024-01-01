Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Sentenced in Bangladesh Labor Case

#Nobel #Laureate #Muhammad #Yunus #Sentenced #Bangladesh #Labor #Case

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was convicted of violating Bangladesh’s Labor Law. Yunus’ supporters condemned this case and said the legal process against Yunus was politically motivated.

“Professor Yunus and his three colleagues at Grameen Telecom were found guilty under the Labor Law and sentenced to six months simple imprisonment,” said lead prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan as reported AFPMonday (1/1/2024).

He added that the four were immediately granted bail pending appeal. Yunus (83) was praised for his success in alleviating millions of people from poverty through microfinance banks.

However, he received hostility from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Yunus was accused of ‘sucking the blood’ of the poor by Hasina.

Hasina has launched several scathing verbal attacks on the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner. Yunus and three colleagues from Grameen Telecom, one of the companies he founded, were accused of violating the Labor Law when they failed to create a worker welfare fund at the company. All four deny the accusations.

“This verdict is unprecedented,” said Yunus’ lawyer, Abdullah Al Mamun.

“We didn’t get justice,” he continued.

Yunus faces more than 100 other charges for labor law violations and alleged corruption. He told reporters after one of his hearings last month that he did not profit from the more than 50 social business enterprises he founded in Bangladesh.

“It’s not for my personal interest,” said Yunus.

His other lawyer, Khaja Tanvir, said the case was ‘baseless and false’.

“The sole purpose of this case is to harass and humiliate him in front of the world,” he said.

