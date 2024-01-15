Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi again convicted by Iranian court | Abroad

Tehran – Iranian Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is currently in prison, has been sentenced again to 15 months in prison for “propaganda against the system.” This was announced by Mohammadi’s family on Monday.

Iran’s revolutionary court also ruled that Narges Mohammadi will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after her release. A ban on the use of smartphones has also been imposed for the same period.

51-year-old Mohammadi is one of the best-known human rights activists in Iran. She had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

According to her relatives, Mohammadi has already racked up five convictions since 2021. In total, she was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison and 154 lashes. She is currently incarcerated in the infamous Evin Prison in Tehran.

