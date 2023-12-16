Noble Gas Electron Configuration, Know Examples of the Elements

#Noble #Gas #Electron #Configuration #Examples #Elements

Noble gas electron configuration is the process of electron configuration in noble gas elements. In noble gases there are elements that are gaseous and have stable electron configurations. So, the elements will find it difficult to react with other chemical elements.

In fact, noble gases are a benchmark for element stability because they have the most stable electron configuration. The noble gases consist of He (helium), Ne (neon), Kr (crypto), Rn (radon), Xe (xenon), and Ar (argon). Noble gases have atomic properties consisting of one atom and low boiling and melting points.

Noble gas elements have an electronic configuration in which all electrons are paired. This is what makes electrons have higher stability than unpaired electrons. Noble gas elements require large amounts of energy to release and capture electrons.

Noble Gas Electron Configuration, Getting to Know the Elements

We also know this noble gas element as a group VIIIA element. The stability of this noble gas makes the element a reference for the stability of other elements. To achieve stability, other elements must form chemical bonds with other elements.

This also gives rise to the terms octet and duplet in noble gases. Octet means that after bonding, the valence electron configuration contains 8 electrons except helium. Duplet shows the valence electron configuration meets 2 rules, like helium.

Helium (He)

In the universe, helium is the most abundant noble gas element after hydrogen. Helium is light and non-flammable. He has an atomic number of 2, which means the atom only has 2 electrons.

Helium’s electron configuration fills the first shell which will make its valence full. This is what makes helium stable and is the standard for the duplet rule.

Argon (Ar)

Argon is the third most abundant noble gas element after nitrogen and oxygen. This compound will produce a purple color or lilac when in an electric field. Argon is useful as a gas inert which protects against sparks during the welding process.

You will also find it as a protective layer for making germanium and silicon crystals. Argon has the atomic number 18, the 18th noble gas electron configuration filling 3 electron shells. The configuration can be seen in the third shell, there are 8 electrons which fulfill the octet rule.

Neon (Ne)

Neon actually has no color, but this gas emits a reddish orange color in a high voltage electric field. Neon can fill neon lights, act as a lightning rod, and fill television tubes. When in liquid form, neon can be useful as a refrigerant.

This noble gas with atomic number 10 has 10 electrons. The valence shell is shell 2 which contains 8 electrons and is completely filled.

Crypton (Kr)

Krypton is one of the rarest gases in the atmosphere compared to other noble gas elements. Under normal conditions, crypto is colorless and odorless. If krypton is in a high voltage electric field, it is able to emit white light.

Interestingly, Sir William Ramsay discovered krypton together with neon. You can use krypton for flash lights in photography activities. Atomic number 36 has 36 krypton electrons, the noble gas electron composition filling 4 electron shells.

Radon (Rn)

The elements in this next noble gas electron configuration have radioactive properties. It comes from the decomposition of radium from metal elements and does not react easily chemically. Radon does not have color, but when it freezes, radon will be yellow.

On the other hand, in liquid form, radon will have a reddish orange color. Radon itself is useful as cancer radiotherapy, if inhaled too much it can cause lung disease. Having an atomic number and electrons of 86, Radon has 8 valence electrons according to the octet rule.

Xenon (Xe)

When xenon is in a high voltage electric field, this compound will emit a blue color. Xenon compounds are widely manufactured, such as the explosive xenon trioxide (Xe03) and xenon tetraoxide (Xe04).

Researchers consider xenon non-toxic even though many of its compounds are toxic due to its oxidizing properties. We can find xenon compounds in the lamp manufacturing process for bactericides or bacteria killers. Xenon occupies atomic number 54 with 5 electron shells, 8 of which make it stable.

Uses of Electron Configuration

The electronic configuration of noble gases is useful for simplifying the writing of electronic configurations of other elements. For example, to write electrons for element 21Sc, the writing could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1. If we simplify the writing it becomes 21Sc= [Ar] 4s2 3d1.