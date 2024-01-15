#Ame #Cabecita #America #reinforcement #Brazil

Nobody above Ame, Cabecita go away, America found its reinforcement in Brazil January 14, 2024 · 10:47 p.m.

He did not show up for practice, he did not play the first game with the America y Jonathan Rodriguez generates news in Cruz Azul, the Águilas del América footballer considers leaving and if he wants to do so, let André Jardine leave, the Águilas coach has his new replacement in mind.

A footballer who can be one of the great alternatives for the America and above all if the arrival of this player materializes, Ame would be an unstoppable team, since this player is even technically better than Jonathan Rodríguez and faster than Jonathan Rodríguez. According to the ESPN report, Cabecita has already expressed to the board that he does not feel comfortable with the playing minutes he currently has, so he will look for other options.

In that sense now yes Blue Cross prospers with the negotiation and takes out the Big Head of America, the one who could reach the storm bird from Brazil is the footballer Vitinho. The player was part of the training divisions of the Brazilian national team, he was chosen by André Jardine to join the Atlético de San Luis team and thus the Coapa team could take a chance to have this reinforcement, which would be a great hiring for the band .

So the bird could let Jonathan Rodríguez go and even if Alejandro Zendejas, who does not renew and can leave, since this player would replace them with peace of mind since he works on both sides. Thus, America would make more of the Liga MX tremble with this Brazilian footballer that it could bring.

