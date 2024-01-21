Nobody expects such a promotion in Lidl! I used to dream about it, now it costs pennies

#expects #promotion #Lidl #dream #costs #pennies

If, like me, you have associated food processors with high prices, be sure to check out Lidl’s current offer. You can now find such equipment there at a price reduced by as much as 40%. Why is it worth having it in your home? Significantly shortens the time of preparing meals!

This means that after purchasing it, you will have free time that you can devote to many other activities or simply to rest. Check out this unique offer at Lidl now!

Check also: Up to PLN 280 cheaper! A 75% wool coat in an ultra-fashionable color, now on sale. This style does wonders for your figure!

There hasn’t been such a promotion in Lidl for a long time! Planetary robot now 40% cheaper

Just look at the food processor I managed to find on sale in Lidl! Its original price of PLN 599 has been reduced by as much as PLN 240! It cannot be denied that such opportunities do not come along often. Why is it worth choosing this device?

This planetary robot can effectively replace most of the accessories used in cooking and baking. This is not only a huge help in the kitchen, but also a real investment for years! If you don’t know how exactly such a device works, let us explain!

Lidl food processor Lidl.pl

It’s really simple – the device’s engine moves the stirrers in such a way that they rotate around their own axis and also rotate around the contour, which is often an integral part of the bowl robot . Such an accessory can effectively play the role of your sous chef in the kitchen!

Auchan and Media Expert are not left behind! In their offer? Kitchen robots at low attractive prices

Similar devices at attractive prices can now be found in Auchan and Media Expert. I would never have thought that for PLN 200-400 I could own a food processor that would make cooking much more enjoyable, easier and more efficient.

food processor sklep.auchan.pl, sklep.auchan.pl

kuchenny robot mediaexpert.plÂ mediaexpert.pl

If you don’t have such a device in your collection yet, it’s high time to change it! Go to Lidl, Auchan or Media Expert and choose a food processor, the purchase of which will not break your wallet. Feel how cooking and baking becomes a real pleasure!