Nobody wants used electric cars and there are already cemeteries with thousands

Electric cars are still expensive and the used market does not make them cheap. Therefore, anyone looking for a used one seems, for now, not to want an electric one. The problem is that thousands of abandoned cars are now in “cemeteries” with no solution in sight!

So many used electric cars and no one wants them… Why?

The car market used in the United States and Europe generated about 1.2 billion of dollars in revenue this year 2023. If in the recent past, with the component crisis caused by COVID-19, supply seemed scarce, today the surplus becomes a problem with greater dimensions.

Compounding the problem is consumers’ reluctance to purchase used electric vehicles, as reported by Fortune. There are reasons that deter interest in these vehicles, such as the lack of tax incentives, as there are for new ones, the rampant launch of new, more modern models at better prices, as well as other factors, also related to the insufficient charging infrastructure.

Matt Harrison, Toyota’s chief operating officer, revealed to Fortune:

There is no demand for electric vehicles, and this is having a significant impact on the cost of ownership.

E na China?

China is the paradigm for the rapid creation of electric vehicles. The country has many brands and produces so many units that not even with tax incentives do these electric cars reach more people. Especially used ones, which contribute to the formation of “cemeteries” full of abandoned cars and covered in vegetation, as reported by Fortune.

The year 2024 will be even worse. This is because next year a large part of the 1.2 million electric vehicles sold in Europe in 2021 will enter the used market.

The approach adopted by brands on this issue will be crucial for their financial results, consumer confidence and, ultimately, the decarbonization process.

There is already talk of a possible solution that involves the implementation of mobility programs, including through partnerships with ride-sharing startups. However, these are just grains that will be of little or no help to the reality that lies ahead.

Of course, the market knows how to sell more used cars, lowering prices. Furthermore, it is important to create information about the quality of the product being sold second-hand. This is because while combustion cars can be quickly evaluated based on age and mileage, when it comes to battery-powered vehicles, there are no widespread tests to determine the quality of this very important component. And we know that the battery represents around 30% of the value of an electric vehicle.

To keep us thinking about the future, let’s now imagine what the market will be like when trams under 25 thousand euros arrive in force and become popular among non-business drivers.