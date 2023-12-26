Nokia X700 Pro specs look like the latest iPhone, price only ranges between 3-4 million

#Nokia #X700 #Pro #specs #latest #iPhone #price #ranges #million

TEGAL RADAR – In 2024, several cellphones with extraordinary specifications will soon be available. One of them is the Nokia X700 Pro which has the impression of an iPhone.

The Nokia X700 Pro has cool quality, but the price is still more pocket-friendly than the iPhone. As an old brand, this cellphone made history in the world of telecommunications.

Therefore, if you are curious about the specifications of the Nokia X700 Pro, you can read this article to the end. We will provide a review of a cellphone brand that is often dim.

The following is a review of the specifications of the Nokian X700 pro which has an iPhone-like design. Check out the radartegal.disway.id article below.

READ ALSO: Nokia Edge 5G 2024 is ready to make a splash, here are the specifications and release predictions

A Nokia cellphone that looks like an iPhone

Unfortunately, the price of the Nokia X700 Pro is still a mystery. With no official information on a release date, it’s hard to estimate exactly how much it will cost to get your hands on this beauty.

However, leaks spread on social media give a global estimate of around IDR 3 million to IDR 4 million. Hopefully, this price can go down when this product enters the Indonesian gadget market.

From trusted sources, it was revealed that the design of the newest 2024 Nokia cellphone is very cool. With a rear design that displays three cameras and uses glass as the base material, it gives an attractive touch of elegance.

Also Read:  Do you suspect someone is tracking you on WhatsApp? The employee advised how to stop snooping

The light weight of this device makes it easy for users to carry this cellphone without causing excessive burden. The existence of water and dust resistance certification also adds to the durability of this cellphone, providing extra security in daily use.

Nokia X700 Pro provides an extraordinary visual experience with a 6.7 inch screen based on Amoled technology. A high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz ensures smooth screen switching, making the multimedia experience more engaging.

ALSO READ: Ready to be released in early 2024, the latest Nokia cellphone similar to the iPhone is being sold for 3 million

Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, this cellphone promises high speed and efficiency. Support for 5G networks makes the surfing and downloading experience faster and more stable.

With a variety of storage options, the Nokia X700 Pro meets the needs of various users. RAM options between 8 GB and 12 GB, and ROM between 128 GB and 256 GB provide great flexibility.

Overall, the Nokia X700 Pro looks like it will be a serious contender in the gadget market. With a combination of elegant design, high-end specifications and competitive prices, Nokia is once again enlivening competition in the smartphone world, ready to captivate the hearts of its loyal fans.

Category :

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals
Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals
Posted on
Alexy Vega reveals why he chose Marathón and not Motagua
Alexy Vega reveals why he chose Marathón and not Motagua
Posted on
Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl
Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl
Posted on
City of Braunschweig comments on the “tidal wave”
City of Braunschweig comments on the “tidal wave”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News