Non-human communication: first communication with a humpback whale

Researchers have managed to communicate with a humpback whale in its language, which could represent a first of its kind.

A team of scientists from the SETI Institute, University of California Davis and the Alaska Whale Foundation played a recording of a humpback whale in the water through an underwater speaker, and a female humpback whale named Twain approached, tracing circles around the boat, responding to the recording.

This was reported by the SETI Institute last week in a press release.

“We believe this is the first communicative exchange between humans and humpback whales in their own language,” said Dr. Brenda McCowan, one of the authors and a member of the University of Davis.

The SETI team was studying the communication systems of humpback whales with the aim of developing filters for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence [non-humaine].

“Humpback whales are extremely intelligent, have complex social systems, create tools and communicate extensively through melodies and social calls,” added co-author Dr. Fred Sharpe of the Alaska Whale Foundation.

During the 20-minute exchange, Twain interacted with every signal on the recording.

