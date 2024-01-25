Nóra Trokán is rarely seen in a bikini: you’ll be surprised where she dipped in the water – Domestic star

#Nóra #Trokán #rarely #bikini #youll #surprised #dipped #water #Domestic #star

Nora from Troka he has already shown himself in countless characters in various series, films, theater performances, and in The Voice we also learned how he paves the way for young talents. However, there is one side of her that she doesn’t show very often: she rarely posts bikini content.

From this point of view and for other reasons, the recent video that he shared on his Instagram page is special.

Trokán Nóra in a bikini

During her trip to Norway, she recorded the recording that impressed her followers so much that she received a lot of appreciative comments: she dived into the icy water in Oslo – not to mention, in a bikini.

“I’m the summer child! I’m proud of myself, huh! The cold is not my thing. Absolutely not. But it’s an extra experience. If you’ve been to Oslo, you should definitely try the city sauna. The diving is pretty cool,” he wrote to the post, to which he added that the water in which he took a dip was 0.9 degrees.

Many praised her for being so brave to take the plunge in the icy water, others praised the location, and we can’t help but notice how bombshell her figure is in the black two-piece.

Cover photo: RTL