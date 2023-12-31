Nordic diet, the easy and healthy way to eat to lose weight and end fatigue

#Nordic #diet #easy #healthy #eat #lose #weight #fatigue

The Nordic diet includes large amounts of fish, poultry and root vegetables, but knowing where to start can be difficult. It allows you

enjoy fresh ingredients and studies have shown that this plan can reduce the risk of heart attacks in adults. What’s more, research from Lund University concluded that following a Nordic diet plan can help lower cholesterol.

Key foods include seasonal berries, root vegetables, and oily fish (an excellent omega-3 food), plus slower-releasing, high-fiber carbohydrates such as whole grains, legumes, sweet and skin-on potatoes, oats, rye, and barley. .

This combination is satisfyingwhich helps you stay full longer

avoid food cravings.

Fermented dairy products like Skyr (similar to nonfat Greek yogurt) and kefir are also an essential part of the diet, providing waist-reducing calcium and beneficial bacteria for a

healthy digestion. A bowl of yogurt, berries and oats is the perfect breakfast for the Nordic diet.

Nordic diet and how to lose weight



Fill the

half your plate with vegetables such as carrots, onions, cabbage, garlic, tomatoes, peas, spinach and broccoli. The rest should be slow-release, high-fiber carbohydrates, such as rye bread, whole wheat pasta, oats and barley, plus some good quality proteins such as fish, eggs or lean meat.

Fish It should appear in 2 or 3 meals a week, including 1 or 2 servings of an oily variety such as salmon or mackerel (canned fish is just as good). AND

eat as many berries as you want, as they are an excellent low-calorie dessert. And help yourself to one or two servings of low-fat dairy products or

a small piece of cheese a day.

This style of eating focuses on very healthy foods, many of plant origin, which nutritionists always encourage eating. And although data is limited so far, several studies suggest that following a Nordic eating pattern may promote

weight loss and lower blood pressure.

As the name suggests, the Nordic diet

includes locally sourced foods or that are traditionally consumed in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Developed in collaboration with Copenhagen’s acclaimed NOMA gourmet restaurant, the diet emphasizes the use of

regional, healthy and seasonal foods.

What the Nordic diet offers



The Nordic diet is a healthy dietary pattern that shares many elements with the Mediterranean diet, considered the best dietary pattern for

prevent heart disease. It also emphasizes plant-based foods. Both diets include moderate amounts of fish, eggs, and small amounts of dairy, but limit processed foods, sweets, and red meat.

While the Mediterranean diet includes olive oil, the Nordic diet prefers olive oil.

rapeseed oil(also known as canola oil), high in healthy monounsaturated fats. But it also contains some alpha-linolenic acid, a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid similar to the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish. Of course,

fatty fishthe richest dietary source of omega-3, plays a role in both the Nordic and Mediterranean diets.

The Nordic diet also emphasizes

high quality carbohydrates: cereals, crackers and breads made with whole grain barley, oats and rye. A dense, dark sourdough bread called Rugbrød is popular in Denmark. These whole foods provide a large amount of

nutrients that protect the heartsuch as fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Eating lots of berries is another unique aspect of the Nordic diet that may explain some of its

health benefits. Research by Harvard scientists has linked eating large amounts of berries (such as blueberries and strawberries) to less weight gain and

lower risk of having a heart attack. Berries are excellent sources of plant chemicals known as anthocyanins, which appear to lower blood pressure and make blood vessels more flexible.