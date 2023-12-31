Nordis Group announces the opening of Hotel Nordis Mamaia 5 ***** – PHOTO

#Nordis #Group #announces #opening #Hotel #Nordis #Mamaia #PHOTO

Nordis Group inaugurates Hotel Nordis Mamaia 5 *****, the largest hotel investment in Romania in the last 30 years and the largest leisure hotel in Central and Eastern Europe. Nordis Group celebrates the opening of the hotel with a New Year’s Eve event marking the entry into the soft opening stage and the anniversary of 15 years of excellence in real estate on the Romanian market.

Nordis Mamaia 5 ***** represents the largest hotel in the 5-star hotel & residence chain in the Nordis Group portfolio, being open all year round. With a capacity of 712 accommodation units, rooms and apartments with 2 and 3 rooms, overlooking the sea and the lake, Hotel Nordis Mamaia stands out for its exceptional design, innovative technological solutions and a complete mix of facilities, including the largest SPA on the coast, arranged on 3200 sq m.

„We are preparing for the best year in the history of Nordis, as these days we open the Hotel Nordis Mamaia and enter the soft opening stage. We are organizing an extravagant New Year’s Eve to celebrate this extraordinary moment with our partners and customers. We enter 2024 with an important goal, that of providing memorable experiences to our tourists, which will lead to high occupancy rates for our hotel. We want to prove that Romania deserves to be on the list of countries with extraordinary tourist offers, at the same level as international standards.

Hotel Nordis Mamaia 5 ***** represents a major investment of about 100 million euros, out of the total of 400 million euros, estimated value of the entire resort at the time of completion. It is a project through which we want to develop luxury tourism in Romania, contributing to the positioning of our country as a top tourist destination in the region. We thought of Nordis Mamaia as a 5-star leisure setting that exceeds all expectations. Nature has given us the advantage of being located between the sea and the lake, and we have built the most beautiful buildings on the entire Romanian coast. Nordis Mamaia has facilities that cover an extensive range of relaxation and entertainment services and will be appreciated by tourists from all over the world”, declares Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.

Starting January 1, 2024, bookings begin for all tourists who will want to experience the Nordis lifestyle and hotel facilities, and they are expected from the second half of January. The services offered are available all year round, and thanks to the positioning between the sea and the lake, a stay at Nordis Mamaia favors the effects bluehealth – to improve health and mood, regardless of the season.

„Together with the Nordis Group team, we are marking an extraordinary success and after intense activity we managed to create a cohesive team and have everything ready for the inauguration. The market entry strategy of a 5-star hotel requires a laborious process, in which the service component is extremely important. The entire experience accumulated in ultra-luxury resorts is translated into the alignment of the Nordis Mamaia Hotel’s services at the highest level of hospitality and converges in the transfer of know-how offered to the entire team. Together with the hotel, we open a series of facilities that are sure to be attractions for tourists interested in 5-star services. The SPA is the star of Hotel Nordis Mamaia, where the swimming pool area provides a special wellness environment. I feel honored to have the opportunity to be a conductor of this extraordinary hotel”, declares Corneliu Ghimbășanu, General Manager Hotel Nordis Mamaia 5 *****.

Open all year round, Hotel Nordis Mamaia offers permanent access to a unique experience on the Romanian coast, which promotes a 5-star lifestyle in the middle of blue nature. The services offered are meant to provide the ultimate indulgence to create that work – life balance so necessary and thus improve the quality of life.

Upon completion of the entire complex, Nordis Mamaia hotel & residence will have a wide range of facilities: 12 cafes, bars and restaurants with a varied culinary offer, focused on fine dining, 5 swimming pools, including for children, the largest SPA in a hotel chain from Romania, shopping gallery, VIP cinema, beauty salon, fitness center equipped with the latest equipment, children’s club and gaming room, conference and event center, casino, multipurpose room with 1000 seats, ballroom, pontoon on the lake. A medical recovery clinic is also planned within the resort, which will complete the package of wellness services and will contribute to classifying the complex as a wellness destination.

Nordis Mamaia launches a new resort concept on the Romanian coast, with varied options in terms of leisure, entertainment and business

Nordis Mamaia 5***** is a reference real estate development for the Romanian coast, which raises the standard of vacations and positions itself as an international destination of sensation:

– Extraordinary location: located in the north of the Mamaia Nord Resort, on the sea side, the complex is very close to the beach and only a 2-minute drive to the exclusive club area of ​​Mamaia Nord;

– 5-star services: room service, room cleaning, concierge, valet parking, various services for leisure activities;

– Unique mix of facilities available in Romania, open 12 months a year.

The interior design of the rooms respects a fundamental law of design, the harmony between aesthetics, utility and quality. The quiet luxury style approached creates a state of delight and relaxation, by contrasting elegant statement elements with textures and shades in harmonious, welcoming tones.

NORDIS MAMAIA HOTEL FACILITIES

Nordis Group has a long-term vision in Romania, with the following objectives: the development of tourism, the opening of long-term investment opportunities, the formation of communities with shared passions and interests and the ambition to offer a 5-star lifestyle.

The biggest SPA in a leisure hotel – The 5 swimming pools cover every area of ​​interest in terms of relaxation and toning with the help of water. Nordis SPA includes: Vitality Pool, Aqua tonic Pool, Salt Pool, Jacuzzi, but also a children’s pool.

Restaurant Hana – With a modern design, Hana is the main restaurant of the hotel, it has 200 seats and provides breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Baccarat Lounge – Located on the top floor of the reception, this lounge is an intimate setting suitable for relaxation, business discussions or networking.

Allure Cafe – An elegant setting, with spaces arranged for various activities: bar area, sitting area and library area, Allure Café will be the favorite place of tourists of the Nordis Mamaia hotel.

Lobby area – In the layout of the lobby area and the waiting and transition spaces, the decor pieces were selected according to rigorous criteria and strategically positioned, to well define the areas: library, cocktail bar, cafe, and sitting areas.

Exterior architecture – Developed based on the principles of organic architectural design, which imitates the waves of the sea, Nordis Mamaia imposes itself through its unique architectural aesthetics and becomes a reference on the Romanian coast.

Lush vegetation, green all year round – The Nordis style stands out for its quality and elegance, and the sumptuousness of the buildings in combination with the dense and diversified vegetation, depicts the most vibrant place in Mamaia Nord.

5 star tourist destination

Nordis Mamaia is an ideal destination for wellness travel, due to its location between the sea and the lake. In addition to the opportunity to spend time in the natural environment, for beneficial effects on health and mood, the hotel offers tourists the opportunity to have wellness facilities right in the resort. The hotel’s SPA is an invitation to disconnect and relax at the pools and de-stress and pamper yourself with care procedures, treatments and massages.

A suitable destination for family holidays, Hotel Nordis Mamaia offers multiple options for family entertainment and relaxation: fun at the pools, family meals in one of the Nordis restaurants, good cheer and new friends at the playground or new sessions challenges in the gaming room, cinema nights in the VIP room, relaxation sessions at the SPA, shopping sessions in the shopping mall, promenade and socializing in the landscaped inner courtyard, late mornings on the balcony overlooking the sea and the lake, walks on the private beach or on the Siutghiol lake pontoon. Under the concept Nordic Wonderland, the hotel has facilities for children’s entertainment: dedicated swimming pool, playgrounds, gaming room and periodically organized events. Nordis Mamaia benefits from surveillance, guarding and protection, which ensures an increased degree of safety.

Through the prism of geo-positioning advantages and the facilities available within the complex, the Nordis Mamaia hotel is a business travel destination suitable for organizing conferences and business events, conducting teambuildings, offering varied options for team activities and spending quality time.

About Nordis Group, integrative brand for 7 companies

The Nordis group of companies consists of: Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Architecture, Nordis Hotels, Nobileo real estate agency (member of the Nordis Group), Nordis Travel, Nordis Property Management and the Nordis Foundation. In the coming period, Nordis Hotels will stand out within the group, under the leadership of Corneliu Ghimbășanu, General Manager of the Nordis Mamaia Hotel, with over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry, specializing in ultra-luxury resorts. For the past 12 years, the new General Manager has been active in the famous ultra-luxury hotel chain Aman Resorts, probably the most exclusive network of 5-star resorts. For 2024, Nordis Hotels’ goal is to demonstrate its commitment to quality, innovation and top-notch service, offering customers and partners of the first Nordis hotel concept, a 5-star experience.

Nordis Group turns 15 years of activity in 2023, a reference year for the company, which marks the opening of the first hotel in the 5-star hotel & residence chain, which it is developing in the most popular resorts in Romania.