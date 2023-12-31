normal New Year’s events are canceled throughout Russia

#normal #Years #events #canceled #Russia

Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, on Friday, officials said, after declaring a nationwide air alert. The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the port of Feodosia in occupied Crimea, another major setback for Russia’s military fleet.

The destruction of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk marked a major victory in Ukraine’s strategy to isolate Crimea. This was stated by Roman Svitanas, a military expert of Ukraine.

According to him, at the moment, the armed forces of Ukraine have two main tasks in the fight against the Black Sea fleet of the country’s aggressor – to destroy the Kalibr missile carriers and large amphibious ships.

At least 31 people were killed and more than 150 injured in a wave of attacks by the occupiers in Ukraine on Friday. According to preliminary data, Russian forces have used 158 air strikes against Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian public broadcaster reported, citing a source in the special services, that Ukrainian forces attacked military facilities in Belgorod in response to Russian attacks in Ukraine. The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the shooting in Belgorod.

