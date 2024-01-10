Normal provision of the Havrix 720 vaccine…

The National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) had reported supply tensions concerning the Havrix 720 U/1 ml children’s vaccine (Glaxosmithkline laboratory) (see the news December 10, 2023).

This vaccine is indicated for active immunization against infection caused by the hepatitis A virus in children from the age of 1 year. The vaccine does not protect against infection caused by hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hepatitis E viruses or other known liver pathogens. Vaccination against hepatitis A is recommended for individuals who present a risk of exposure to the hepatitis A virus. People who should benefit from vaccination are determined based on official recommendations.

In information dated January 9, 2024, the ANSM reports normal availability of the Havrix 720 U/1 ml vaccine for children since 01/05/2024.

