North American agency revolutionizes image of Braga construction company (and bets on English)

The construction company Grupo Casais, from Braga, has a new market positioning developed by the North American agency McCann, with a focus on sustainable development, leading to it also changing its institutional image, with the creation of a video in English which intends to attract the foreign market.

In a statement sent to the press, the contractor group, which is present in 17 countries, highlights that the new positioning, dubbed “Well Built for Well Living”, aims to link the concept of construction to creation and the concept of “living” with spaces. interiors and exteriors of buildings.

António Carlos Rodrigues, CEO of the group from Braga, says in a statement that “the Casais Group has developed a lot of work and focus on innovation, with the special aim of contributing to an increasingly sustainable sector, since we believe that innovation is the way for sustainability.”

“Therefore, this change makes perfect sense in terms of image that better reflects its positioning, conveying our message to be aligned with our sustainability and leadership objectives”, considered the person in charge.

One of the new features that the group is trying to develop is a way of calculating the costs that a building will incur over its entire life.

According to the CEO, the Casais Group is completely focused “on a positive evolution of performance and a vision of the future, which includes globalization and collaboration, using the many years of experience we have to do more than stay in the comfort zone and seek to innovate increasingly, with the aim of leading a sustainable transition in the sector”.

The change is being divided into three phases, starting with the solidification of the concept, the new visual and verbal identity and a “focus on streamlining the narrative”.

Remember that the group has invested in new ways of approaching the construction process, especially thanks to the hybrid system adopted where wood plays as important a role as concrete. In this way, The First has already been built, in the Guimarães technology hub, but also several B&B hotels, such as in Madrid. At the beginning of the year that has now ended – 2023 – the Casais Group became a shareholder in the Austrian wood company CREE, solidifying its commitment to hybrid construction.