North Korea and Russia clash with the US and friends over ICBM tests

#North #Korea #Russia #clash #friends #ICBM #tests

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Security Council revealed that what was launched was a solid fuel ICBM. They underscored the launch as a destabilizing act that ignores international warnings and various UN Security Council resolutions. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kim Song urged the international community to think about North Korea’s security issues and called his country’s countermeasures a completely reasonable, normal and reflective response in order to exercise their legitimate right to self-defense.

He warned the US and South Korea that if they continue to carry out reckless and irresponsible military threats, the North Korean armed forces will never remain silent and the provocateurs will be fully responsible for any consequences.

“North Korea will also continue to build its more advanced strategic forces to contain and control any threats from the US and its followers with immediate, extraordinary and decisive countermeasures,” Ambassador Kim Song warned.

The UNSC imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions that sought – so far unsuccessfully – to cut funding and curb North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The last sanctions resolution was adopted by the UNSC in December 2017. China and Russia vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over the spate of ICBM launches.

China and Russia, veto-wielding UNSC members, have blocked any action against North Korea, including media statements, since then.

Ten countries, namely Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States – said the UNSC’s silence sends the wrong message to North Korea and all proliferation.

They urged North Korea to abandon its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs and instead invest in feeding the North Korean people and engage in diplomacy. They also encouraged all UNSC members to overcome their prolonged silence and uphold the nuclear non-proliferation regime.