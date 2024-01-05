North Korea has fired missiles near South Korean islands, ordering the evacuation of civilians

“The North Korean military today from about 9 to 11 am. (from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lithuanian time) launched more than 200 shells (…) in the northern part of Bengjong Island and in the northern areas of Yongpyong Island,” said an official of the South Korean Ministry of Defense during a press conference.

Local officials on Yongpyong Island, which lies along the disputed maritime border, told AFP news agency that civilians had been asked to evacuate.

