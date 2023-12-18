North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles, What Happens?

#North #Korea #Launches #Ballistic #Missiles

You are reading World Today, which summarizes the main news that happened around the world in the last 24 hours.

Monday, December 18 2023 edition, we start with a report from the Asian region.

North Korea fires missiles

North Korea fired a ballistic missile with a capability that could reach anywhere in Japan and the United States, according to a Japanese Defense Ministry official.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that the missile flew for 73 minutes, reaching a height of more than 6,000 kilometers, then fell into the sea west of Hokkaido, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Today’s launch came just hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile last Sunday night at a distance of 570 kilometers.

After the launch, North Korea issued a statement condemning the United States for orchestrating a preview of nuclear war, including by landing a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea.

WHO is concerned about the condition of Al-Shifa hospital

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the condition of Al-Shifa hospital due to a shortage of supplies, amid many patients who are unable to receive proper medical care.

The WHO called the emergency unit at Al-Shifa hospital a site of “bloodshed”, a day after it and other UN agencies were able to send medical supplies to the Palestinian territory’s largest hospital.

In a statement, WHO said “tens of thousands of refugees are using hospital buildings and grounds for shelter”.

They also have severe shortages of drinking water and food.

Chileans reject conservative constitution

Chileans reject a new conservative constitution to replace the current one that has its roots in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Of the 90.16 percent of votes counted, 55.68 percent of Chileans rejected the new draft law while 44.32 percent supported it.

“Finally after four years of heated debate and constitutional discussion, we have come to a common point,” said political analyst Kenneth Bunker.

He added that the end of the vote should bring political stability and greater confidence for investors.

Many Chileans have expressed distrust and disillusionment with the process, after years of polarization and political strife.

Alleged organized crime by Papua New Guinea police

A gang known as the “fugitive men’s group” was allegedly armed by Bougainville police and carried out robberies against police, who are now trying to arrest them.

A number of tribal chiefs and community leaders in Papua New Guinea are calling for an investigation to be carried out at the police level, following allegations of their involvement in organized crime.

“These police did all the planning and then engaged the ‘fugitives’ to rob the main criminal…even the firearms belonged to them,” the leaders claimed in a petition sent to the government.

A petition signed in August called on police to stop “hunting” children and for those already detained to be released and pardoned, saying the people had promised to stop all criminal involvement.

Russia loads 23 meter missiles

Russia’s rocket troops have loaded new Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles into silos at the Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

The 23-meter long RS-24 (Yars) missile is designed to carry multiple vehicles allowing it to deliver nuclear blasts to different targets.

The Ministry of Defense released a clip of a giant missile being transported to a silo and inserted into a shaft, with the video accompanied by pounding rock music.

Russia has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, followed by the United States. Together, Russia and the United States control more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has about 5,889 nuclear warheads while the United States has about 5,244 nuclear warheads.

See also the video ‘Related to the decline in birth rates in North Korea, Kim Jong Un cries’:

