North Korea Sets Conditions for Using Nuclear Bombs, South Korea Still Doesn’t Want to Have Nuclear Bombs

This undated image released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 19, 2023 shows a test launch of the Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of the country’s most powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile this week, which could potentially reach the United States, state media said on December 19.

SEOUL, THURSDAY — North Korea insists it will not be the first party to give up nuclear weapons. However, Pyongyang will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if it feels threatened. Meanwhile, South Korea emphasized that it would not seek to have nuclear weapons.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Pyongyang had demonstrated the ability to fly intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). “However, there has been no verification whether the missile can enter the atmosphere again and hit the target,” he said in Seoul, Thursday (21/12/2023), as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

This assessment was conveyed after North Korea fired an ICBM this week. Pyongyang claims that the missile can reach various cities in the United States.

Shin said that South Korea responded to the shooting by strengthening cooperation on North Korean nuclear supervision with the US and Japan. Seoul does not feel the need to have its own nuclear weapons. Because the US has promised to protect South Korea from nuclear attacks from other parties.

The discourse of having its own nuclear weapons is only worth discussing if the US nuclear umbrella for South Korea no longer exists. In fact, the US and South Korea are actually increasingly tightening their nuclear cooperation.

A provocative reply

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once emphasized that North Korea’s nuclear power is only for defense. However, North Korea will not hesitate to use all its capabilities if its fundamental interests are disturbed by other parties.

In September 2022, North Korea passed legislation regarding the use of nuclear weapons. The law emphasizes that North Korea’s nuclear weapons should only be used if there is a serious provocation.

The United States flew long-range bomber aircraft for joint exercises with the South Korean and Japanese militaries on Wednesday (20/12/2023). This show of force responded to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test some time ago.

The law also prohibits sharing nuclear weapons or technology with other countries. Nuclear weapons were created to reduce the risk of nuclear war by preventing miscalculations among nuclear weapon states and the misuse of nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s Defense Minister once stated that the deployment of a US aircraft carrier, strategic bomber or nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea could be considered a provocation. The deployment fulfills the conditions for North Korea to use its nuclear weapons.

In 2017, when it launched its first ICBM, North Korea threatened to attack the US with nukes if the US showed even the slightest sign of overthrowing Kim. North Korea also threatened to use its nuclear weapons to sink Japan.

In 2022, it will be South Korea’s turn to be threatened by Kim Yo Jong. Kim Jong Un’s younger brother stated that North Korea would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if attacked by South Korea.

Full control

In the September 2022 law, it is emphasized that Kim Jong Un fully controls North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. However, if Kim’s chain of command or power is threatened, the missiles could be launched automatically.

North Korea has always tried to show that Kim continues to monitor North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. To do this, Pyongyang routinely broadcasts photos and videos of Kim monitoring North Korea’s supplies and nuclear tests.

This undated image released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday (19/12/2023) shows a “Hwasongpho-18” type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on a mobile launcher at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon since 2017. However, analysts believe North Korea continues to produce uranium and plutonium for nuclear warheads. In a report by the Institute for Science and International Security, North Korea estimates that it has up to 96 nuclear warheads. North Korea has various types of warhead-launching missiles, including the Hwasong-18

In 2021, Kim boasted that North Korea would be able to make standard nuclear weapons in a smaller and lighter size. In 2023, Kim boasted that North Korea would expand its nuclear weapons and mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons.

North Korea also continues to develop new missiles to deliver nuclear weapons, including liquid and solid fuel ICBMs in large numbers and capable of reaching the US. North Korea is also developing short-range missiles.

An observer of North Korean politics and strategy at the Sejong Institute, Seoul, Cheong Seong-chang, said North Korea was ready to mass produce and deploy the Hwasong-18 ICBM which was launched this week. Next year, North Korea will most likely step up the strengthening of its defense posture.

To do this, North Korea will test solid-fuel ICBMs and ballistic missiles launched from submarines. North Korea is also said to be testing a multi-warhead ICBM. (REUTERS)