Northvolt has authorization to raze natural environments to build its future factory

The Legault government has just authorized Northvolt to raze the natural environments of the site of the future factory, which escaped an environmental assessment. The company, which plans to begin its work in the coming days, estimates that 8,000 trees will have to be cut down, in addition to the numerous wetlands that will be destroyed. The land was until now home to rich biodiversity.

According to what Northvolt announced Tuesday morning, the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP) granted it “a permit for intervention in wet and water environments”. Some 130,000 square meters of wetlands will therefore disappear to make way for the site of this factory financed by Quebec and Ottawa.

All that is missing is a construction permit issued by the City of Saint-Basile-le-Grand, favorable to the project, for the cutting of trees and the leveling of the land to begin, also affirmed the company, which organized a meeting with media to present details of upcoming work.

Nature has reclaimed its rights on the site of the former Canadian Industries Limited explosives factory, located very close to the Richelieu River. It was covered in a good amount of snow when Le Devoir passed. Mont Saint-Hilaire sits in the background. Various species of trees are present along the paths traced by the industry which had taken up residence there for decades.

Northvolt, which did not have to produce an impact study for its industrial project, nor submit to an environmental assessment, assures that it will carry out “a vast project to protect natural environments”, in particular by avoiding certain sectors of the land which contain more sensitive areas. Northvolt’s director of public affairs in North America, Laurent Therrien, however, does not close the door to future encroachments if expansion phases see the light of day. Habitats of threatened species are present on the site.

74 wetlands

During the visit on Tuesday, Mr. Therrien cited as an example a small watercourse which will be preserved. “A stream is considered to have a higher environmental value,” he says. The same goes for the potential habitat of the least bittern. Wetlands do not all have the same characteristics. […] When we try to think about how to do the implementation plan, we try to minimize the impact on what has the most environmental value. »

The natural site which will be largely destroyed to make way for the gigafactory has no less than 74 wetlands, 62 of which have “medium” or “high” importance for the “conservation of biological diversity”, according to a report. produced for Northvolt and obtained by Le Devoir. The Montérégie region has lost most of its natural environments over the decades, due to urban sprawl and the development of agriculture.

The company did not specify a number on Tuesday, referring instead to the 130,000 m2 that will be destroyed, or all of what it had requested from the government. To compensate for this destruction, Northvolt paid $4.75 million to the state’s Environmental and Water Protection Fund.

CIMA+ also documented, for the company, the presence of herpetofauna, which includes amphibians and reptiles. His work tells us in particular that the inventory made it possible to “confirm the presence on the site of several painted turtles and snapping turtles”. Since the site preparation work is planned during the hibernation period of these turtles, they should be buried alive.

Trees cut, trees planted

Northvolt also plans to compensate for planned tree cutting. While 8,730 live trees and 5,365 dead trees will be cut, a total of 24,000 trees are expected to be planted elsewhere on the site or in the surrounding area.

The company hired the Urban Wood Valorization Center (CVBU), a non-profit organization in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, to carry out the felling and recycling of the trees as well as the replanting. The cut trees will be used either as biomass for greenhouse producers, as raw material in the pulp and paper industry, or as planks for the manufacture of various objects such as stakes, stakes and hardwood floors. Part of the wood will be used on the site, for example as interior cladding.

“We are not talking about a plantation like we do in the forestry industry, with four-inch spruce trees,” explains Maxime Bourdeau, general director of the CVBU. More than half of the trees planted will be landscape sizes, like those found in nurseries. »

Tree cutting must be completed before spring to allow Northvolt to comply with the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. This law prohibits work during the nesting period. The habitat that was previously used by these bird species may therefore be destroyed, since nesting is over. At least 142 species of birds frequent the site, some of which are threatened.

Furthermore, Northvolt plans to pump water from the Richelieu River as part of its activities. The planned volumes are currently unknown, but this water will be treated on site before being discharged into the river.

The MELCCFP published a press release on Tuesday to announce the granting of authorization on Monday. “The site is suitable for industrial use,” the ministry said. A sector of 30 to 50 hectares will have to be preserved or restored elsewhere in Quebec, but Northvolt has three years to propose a site to the ministry and obtain its approval.

Northvolt also hopes to begin construction of buildings this summer, which requires further permits. “To build the entire phase 1, it is estimated that between 15 and 30 permits will be required. This is work that will be done on an ongoing basis with the ministry,” specifies Mr. Therrien.

“The announced protection of 50 hectares of habitat on the site itself, including water and wetlands, is good news in the circumstances. However, we continue to believe that an independent environmental assessment is necessary for this project, particularly in relation to the need to take a significant quantity of water from the habitat of the copper redhorse to ensure the operation of the plant,” said indicated the general director of the Society for Nature and Parks of Quebec, Alain Branchaud.

