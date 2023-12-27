Northwestern Switzerland: Thousands without internet and TV after sabotage

#Northwestern #Switzerland #Thousands #internet #sabotage

Published27. December 2023, 1:59 p.m

Northwestern Switzerland: “Disaster” – thousands without internet and TV after act of sabotage

The northwestern Swiss communities of Rheinfelden AG and Riehen BS had to contend with network failures over the holidays. The network operator has evidence of deliberate destruction.

In Rheinfelden AG, fiber optic cables were cut in two places, which led to longer and widespread disruptions. The operator Improware assumes “targeted sabotage”.

According to Improware, around 4,000 households were affected in the small town of Aargau (left of the Rhine).

According to Improware, around 100 households were affected in the Basel town municipality of Riehen.

In the municipalities of Rheinfelden AG and Riehen BS there were disruptions to network services over the holidays.

Internet, telephone and TV failed in many households.

The network operator assumes “targeted sabotage” and speaks of a “catastrophe”.

The result is no internet, telephone or TV in numerous households in north-western Switzerland over the festive season. According to initial findings, fiber optic infrastructure was deliberately destroyed in the communities of Rheinfelden AG and Riehen BS, which led to longer and widespread outages. The operator Improware is feverishly busy with repairs to bring the services back online. According to a letter from Improware, three cases of property damage were committed, affecting a total of around 4,100 households.

“There was several destructions,” says Improware CEO Sacha Gloor to 20 Minutes. In Rheinfelden, covers were removed at different locations on December 23rd and 26th and cables were cut with side cutters. In Riehen on December 25th, someone threw burning objects into a shaft through which fiber optic cables run. “It was deliberate sabotage,” said Gloor. But what exactly the goal and motive are cannot currently be said. But the damage remains. For Gloor it is clear: “It is a catastrophe that someone is so destructive over Christmas.”

Technician in the rain on Christmas Eve

In the Rheinfelden Facebook group, a user wrote that she had seen technicians in the affected places: “I felt sorry for them too: on Christmas Eve, instead of sitting with the family, cables were pulled in heavy rain.” Another user is also annoyed about this: “On Christmas Eve I was able to watch the technicians as they had to work all day long into the evening in the pouring rain because of this cowardly and malicious act of sabotage.”

At the request of 20 minutes, the Aargau cantonal police confirmed the incidents in Rheinfelden. Communication cables were cut once on Schützenweg and once on Spitalstrasse. She estimates the material damage at several thousand francs. The perpetrator is currently unknown. And the Basel-Stadt cantonal police also confirmed that they were informed that cables from a TV network were damaged. Damage to property is an application offense. For criminal prosecution, the city of Rheinfelden and the municipality of Riehen would have to file a complaint.

Repair in sight

At least the efforts of the technicians over the holidays seem to have borne fruit. In an interview with 20 Minutes, Sacha Gloor promises that the situation will soon improve. In Riehen the repairs should be completed by midday and in Rheinfelden by 3 p.m.

The “Aargauer Zeitung” reported on Wednesday about the disruptions and indications of sabotage.

