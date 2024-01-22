Norway’s defense chief talks about Russian threat: ‘Our time is running out’

#Norways #defense #chief #talks #Russian #threat #time #running

Norway has only a few years left to prepare militarily for the Russian threat, Norwegian Defense Forces Commander Eirik Kristoffersen has warned.

“This window will last maybe a year, two or three years, and during that time we will have to invest even more in durable defense,” the general said.

“We are running out of time,” he added.

E. Kristoffersen said that it is impossible to know what the direction of Russia will be in three years or after the end of the war in Ukraine, so you need to be prepared for the unknown.

Last week, military leaders of NATO countries gathered in Brussels. There, Kristoffersen drew attention to the military economy Russia had developed, the production of which had built up a surprisingly large stockpile of the country’s weapons.

“They are also cooperating with countries like Iran and North Korea, which means that Russia’s defense forces have strengthened faster than we expected even last year,” the general taught.

Sweden’s defense chief Micael Byden and the country’s top politicians have warned people about the possibility of the war spreading to their own soil.

“We talk about the same things, me and M. Biden,” said E. Kristoffersen. “The security situation in the world is serious.”

