Norway’s minister of higher education has resigned due to a plagiarism scandal

“I made a big mistake,” Borch, 35, said at a hastily arranged press conference.

“I used the texts of other dissertations without indicating the source. I’m sorry.”

Norwegian media have previously drawn attention to similarities in the text of her 2014 dissertation with other works, notably by two other students. None of them were mentioned in the source references.

A student who wrote about the scandal on the X social network said that Mr. Borch had copied a passage from another thesis verbatim, leaving typographical errors.

The plagiarism scandal has put Ms. Borch in a particularly awkward position because only last week she decided to go to the Supreme Court in the case of a student who was acquitted on appeal of self-plagiarism for using excerpts from her own work.

S. Borch, who belongs to the Center Party, became Minister of Higher Education in the center-left government last year, and served as Minister of Agriculture in 2021-2023.

In her dissertation, which she defended at the University of Tromsø in 2014, S. Borch focused mainly on safety regulations in the oil industry.

In recent months, several members of the Norwegian government have resigned due to controversially assessed conflicts of interest.

