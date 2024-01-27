Norwegian authorities do not consider Tesla’s broken suspension to be a problem ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Norwegian #authorities #Teslas #broken #suspension #problem #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Norwegian safety authorities have decided to potentially recall Tesla Model S and Model X cars in the country after conducting an investigation into problems related to the rear lower carriers. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) began the investigation after more than a dozen reports from customers in 2022 describing incidents of broken rear lower carriers. Although there was speculation that this could lead to a service action, NPRA decided not to. The NPRA’s decision was based on its observation that the failures occurred at low speeds, particularly when reversing, and concluded that such occurrences did not pose an unacceptable risk.

In its official statement, the NPRA mentions: “The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) considers that the fracture of the rear lower beam does not pose an unacceptable risk and that there is no reason to require a recall of the cars.” The agency also pointed out that the number of reported cases is relatively small compared to the total number of Model S and Model X cars on Norwegian roads.

It is worth noting that a report from the previous year highlighted more than 3,000 global reports of carrier failures in the 12 months to April 2019. In addition, some garage managers claimed that in 2017 Tesla instructed them to attribute the damage to the carriers abuse of driving and to pass the cost of spare parts on to the customers to avoid warranty claims. reported that Tesla suffered losses of $263 million worldwide due to repairs on parts that failed soon after being delivered to customers.

In its response to NPRA, Tesla expressed its belief that the likelihood of a serious problem is low and that it “would not pose any safety risk and hazard.”

