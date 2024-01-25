Norwegian police: Youngest victim ten months old

#Norwegian #police #Youngest #victim #ten #months

At 11.18 on Tuesday, the man called the police and said that he had killed the family members and now wanted to take his own life. When the first patrol arrived at the village about ten minutes later, the house was filled with smoke. In the home they found all four dead.

After the autopsies finished, the police confirm that all died of gunshot wounds. At a press conference, investigator Grete Lien Metlid says that the youngest victim, the man’s grandson, was ten months old. His two daughters were 24 and 30 years old.

– It is quite natural that people wonder what the motive was. It is central to the investigation, but it is too early to say anything about that matter, says Grete Lien Metlid.

Police and emergency services on site outside the home. Photo: Annika Byrde/TT

The investigator says that the police conducted several interviews with people close to the man and other relatives.

The sparsely populated municipality of Nes is about five miles from the border with Sweden.

Also Read:  Canada finishes off Quebec by snatching Montreal from it: Yves-François Blanchet is right

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
Posted on
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Posted on
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
Posted on
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News