Norwegian police: Youngest victim ten months old

#Norwegian #police #Youngest #victim #ten #months

At 11.18 on Tuesday, the man called the police and said that he had killed the family members and now wanted to take his own life. When the first patrol arrived at the village about ten minutes later, the house was filled with smoke. In the home they found all four dead.

After the autopsies finished, the police confirm that all died of gunshot wounds. At a press conference, investigator Grete Lien Metlid says that the youngest victim, the man’s grandson, was ten months old. His two daughters were 24 and 30 years old.

– It is quite natural that people wonder what the motive was. It is central to the investigation, but it is too early to say anything about that matter, says Grete Lien Metlid.

Police and emergency services on site outside the home. Photo: Annika Byrde/TT

The investigator says that the police conducted several interviews with people close to the man and other relatives.

The sparsely populated municipality of Nes is about five miles from the border with Sweden.