Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) celebrates birthday in the army | Media and Culture

Jan 21, 2024 at 1:31 PM Update: 11 minutes ago

Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra is not celebrating her twentieth birthday at home, but in the army. The eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit started her military service a week and a half ago.

The Norwegian royal family wishes the princess a happy birthday on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra who turns 20 today,” reads a photo of the princess in uniform.

The princess has started her first shift in the engineer battalion in the Skjold camp in Indre Troms. That is a large area along the border with Finland and Sweden. Norway has had compulsory military service for both men and women since 2015. It is the first country in Europe and within NATO to make military service compulsory for both sexes.

Photo: Instagram The Norwegian Royal House

The princess has been employed by the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord for twelve months. That is the largest unit in the Norwegian army. After basic training, Ingrid Alexandra will be assigned a service position and will follow more specific training. Finally, a period of training follows and she will gain practical experience as a soldier.

Haakon and Mette-Marit have two children. Prince Sverre Magnus is seventeen years old. Ingrid Alexandra is expected to become the country’s second female monarch, after 15th-century Queen Margaret.

Beeld: Getty Images

