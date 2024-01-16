NOS and Vodafone announce fiber optic development and sharing agreement that will cover 1.1 million homes

#NOS #Vodafone #announce #fiber #optic #development #sharing #agreement #cover #million #homes

NOS announced this morning that it has established a new agreement for the development and reciprocal sharing of optical fiber with Vodafone Portugal.

In a press release, the national operator reveals that the partnership will extend to around 1.1 million homes in Portuguese territory, reflecting “the ability of operators to find models that continue to enable expansion projects for their networks, on a large scale for the benefit of customers.”

“The agreement concluded, following others that we have been successfully implementing over the last few years, materializes NOS’ commitment and mission to bring the best and most innovative communications solutions to families and companies throughout the national territory” , comments Miguel Almeida, CEO of NOS, cited in the same statement, adding that the “sharing of assets, which allows NOS to reach more than six million homes with state-of-the-art networks, largely contributes to blurring the territorial asymmetries that still exist , bringing more competitiveness and choice to consumers”.

The two companies will thus share fiber optic access to around 3.9 million homes after, in 2017, having signed an agreement along the same lines that allowed the reciprocal sharing of dark fiber in 2.6 million houses.

The partnership does not nullify, as the statement emphasizes, the total autonomy of the two companies in the design of commercial offers or in the choice of technological solutions that both will implement. “Total independence in the management of each company’s customer base is also ensured, as well as confidentiality in the processing of consumer information”, can be read in the same note.

“The sharing of investment is a very positive sign of operators’ search for efficiency and generation of value”, highlights the company, pointing to the “challenging context regarding the sustainability of the communications sector”.

“This partnership creates value for the country, not only by increasing the level of coverage of state-of-the-art fiber optic networks, but also by boosting competition and diversity of supply in covered areas”, says the national group in the same note.

In turn, Luís Lopes, CEO of Vodafone Portugal, highlights that, “in the last ten years, Vodafone has multiplied its fixed network coverage tenfold, through its own investment, wholesale access and network partnerships, like the one we have now” expands.

“The permanent modernization of the country’s technological infrastructure depends on demanding investments by operators in their networks, which must be efficient, sustainable and ecologically responsible. This is also why we strengthened this partnership, aware of the added value it brought by ensuring the best quality of service provided to our Customers. Vodafone will remain committed to strengthening its technological infrastructure and, through it, accelerating Portugal’s necessary digital transition”, adds the executive, cited in another statement.

In December last year, the Government estimated, when announcing the international public tender for the installation of broadband networks in areas of the country where there is no network coverage or this does not demonstrate adequate quality, called “white areas”, that optical fiber will reach the entire country by 2026/2027.

The Anacom report for the third quarter shows that the number of homes in Portugal cabled with fiber optics (FTTH – Fiber to the Home) was around six million, which corresponds to a coverage of 92.5%. At stake is a year-on-year increase of 1.5%.