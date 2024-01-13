NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media

The NOS has decided on the submission period for the search for the new voice of the program With an eye to tomorrow to shorten. Presenter Simone Weimans announced this during the broadcast on Friday evening.

Candidates can submit their contributions until Monday.

The term initially ran until January 26. But the NOS has decided to shorten it because the number of entries has exceeded expectations. In the past week, more than 5,700 people registered to record the well-known tune of the program, hoping to have a chance at the job.

The NOS is looking for a new voice for the radio program, which can be heard every day at 11 p.m. on NPO Radio 1. Hans Hogendoorn (76) has recorded the opening tune and jingles for the program since the very first broadcast, almost half a century ago. The NOS decided to look for the successor through a public competition.

The candidates are listened to by a jury. This includes presenter Rob Trip, NOS celebrity Fleur Wallenburg and FunX figurehead Fernando Halman. The winner will be announced in a special broadcast on February 10.

