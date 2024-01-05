NOS is looking for a new voice with a competition after 48 years With an Eye on Tomorrow

The radio program Met het Oog op Morgen started 48 years ago. Hans Hogendoorn (76) has been recording the tunes since the very first broadcast. The NOS is now looking for a new voice for the tune of the program – an adaptation of Gute Nacht Freunde.

Online recording studio

As of today, everyone can record the intro of Het Oog via a special online recording studio. A professional jury led by Oog and NOS News presenter Rob Trip will choose the winner, who will be announced in a special broadcast on February 10. Hogendoorn will stop this spring.

Hogendoorn himself thinks it is a shame that his voice is disappearing from the program. “It is still better to look for a successor now and not wait for the moment when I can no longer do this.”

‘Authentic and recognizable’

The NOS is looking for a voice that is ‘authentic, unique, recognizable, characterful and atmospheric’.

The jury is not looking for a copy of Hogendoorn, NOS said. However, the new voice must match the time and pace of the program just as well. With the Eye on Tomorrow can be heard every day from 11 p.m. to midnight.

