NoStyle: LEAKED. Television programming BNNVARA 2024

#NoStyle #LEAKED #Television #programming #BNNVARA

Special commemorative broadcast Khalid & Sophie

Talk show with well-known and lesser-known descendants of Khalid and Sophie, broadcast live from the Judicial Institutions Service. It looks back on the horrors that participants in the talk show had to endure. Raoul Heertje joins in to put the whole thing into context, but with a joke. Interrupted halfway by Ramsey Nasr who, with tears in his eyes, reads out the names of all the bribed officials.

[NB: LOCATIEHUUR GRAAG AFREKENEN MET CASH IN BRUINE ENVELOPPEN]

Zembla: Freedom for sale

The research editors of the Zembla research program have received a research tip and are investigating. A reliable source claims that you can be released earlier in the Netherlands if you pay DJI officials cash in brown envelopes. During the investigation, the Zembla journalists come across strange recordings, lying lawyers, a leak to Ridouan Taghi, angry clients and the trail leads to a well-known crime journalist.

#BOOS: Hans

Hans is #ANGRY. He paid 8,000 euros to his lawyer to get out of prison early, but that did not work. Tim Hofman tries to make Hans angry and tells his lawyer the you-now-say-you-haven’t-attempted-to-bribe-but-you-just-told-that-to-me -promised-and-you-also-told-it-to-peter-r-de-vries-so-you’re-also-lying-about-your-own-lies award. And confetti.

Royce

Biopic about a young lawyer who tries to make a career on the back of his father’s corpse. There are five hundred or a thousand enemies, all wanting to bring him down. But then comes a revelation that could blow everything apart. Something Royce had thought would show up again someday, but he didn’t know how.

The Lie rules

Panel of experienced journalists reflects on the fake news about Khalid Kasem’s ‘bombing of Israel’ at the NPO. According to Felix Meurders, that was a rather stupid action, which embarrassed Kasem considerably. But the conclusion cannot be drawn from the recordings that Kasem has spread fake news, even though he understands that that suggestion is being made.

State of the rule of law

Margriet van der Linden travels through the Netherlands to see how the rule of law is doing, which is currently under so much pressure in the Netherlands. She shows how honest journalists, incorruptible lawyers and honest talk show guests provide a counterbalance to hatred and populism.

The Do-it-Yourself Dictaphone

Four-part docuseries in which Khalid Kasem finds out why his talk show was canceled by BNNVARA. Kasem speaks with other victims of secretly recorded conversations such as Joran van der Sloot, Francisco van Jole, Paris Hilton and the man in the Pino suit from Sesame Street.

Just see you here

Niels van der Laan dresses up as Ellen ten Damme, Jeroen Woe as Khalid Kasem. Together they travel to Morocco to find out more about each other’s music, personality and motivations. Ends with a song in which ‘positive discrimination’ rhymes with ‘talk show presentation’.

LAUGHING IN BUDEL (purchased from Omroep Budel)

Local reporter from Budel with unironic mustache goes to Amsterdam to interview members of the action group ‘Free Khalid Kasem’. They stand next to supermarkets in small T-shirts to shout that it is all discrimination that Khalid Kasem is now suddenly accused of things that Khalid Kasem has done.

KASSA: shady lawyers

CHECKOUT! EIGHT THOUSAND EURO ON YOUR MOUTH SOON!

TITLE UNKNOWN

Something about a drone. You just don’t know what