Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block

An Xbox user accidentally got banned for an entire year after recording Baldur’s Gate 3 nudity scenes, although he didn’t share the footage publicly, it was seen on Microsoft’s repositories.

An Xbox gamer named Daddy-Vegas learned the hard way that taking a screenshot or recording a video of nudity in Baldur’s Gate 3 (or perhaps any other Xbox game) violates the platform’s rules. Although he did not intend to share it publicly, the moment the videos were recorded, they were automatically uploaded to Microsoft’s servers.

Daddy-Vegas received three violations, which ultimately resulted in a one-year ban from online features. In response to the ban presented on Reddit, he wrote that although he hopes his appeal will be successful, it highlights the moderation deficiencies. True, Xbox users can turn off auto-upload, this option is turned on by default.