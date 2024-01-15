Not a single new notebook with Radeon RX 7000M appeared at CES

#single #notebook #Radeon #7000M #appeared #CES

This year’s CES was such a “refresh” in terms of basic hardware. Not a single truly architecturally new processor or graphics card was released on it, if we leave aside the mentions of products very distant in time, which cannot even be considered a full-fledged announcement. Nvidia has confirmed the release of the GeForce RTX 4000 Super series. AMD came up with new models for socket AM4, APUs for socket AM5 or perhaps the Radeon RX 7600 XT and software updates for drivers, all of which will be released together at the end of January. Intel has expanded its desktop and mobile processor offerings Raptor Lake-refresh.

However, the representation of discrete AMD mobile graphics remained almost unnoticed. While AMD is doing well in integrated graphics and the software news for the integrated Radeon 700M series has attracted attention, the separate Radeon RX 7000M models introduced a year ago have not appeared in any new notebook models. This in itself would not be surprising if AMD released the expected Radeon RX 7800M. But the novelty, about which some information was leaked before CES, was not released during the entire event.

It is therefore possible that it will be discovered later and manufacturers could not present laptops equipped with this model. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out that simply none of the manufacturers prepared a notebook with the Radeon RX 7800M series, so there was nothing to present. We cannot rule out the possibility that manufacturers are already counting on new generation Radeons, which should appear in the second half of the year, and they no longer consider it profitable to prepare motherboards supporting the Radeon RX 7800M.

Whatever the reasons, the fact remains that the new 2024 notebook models that have appeared at CES so far do not feature Radeon RX 7000M discrete graphics. However, it cannot be said that this series did not appear at CES at all, the mobile Radeon RX 7600M XT appeared in mini-PCs from Minisforum and Geekom.