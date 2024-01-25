Not black, but brown handbags are the trend of the year!

#black #brown #handbags #trend #year

Everyone has a black handbag lying around, but did you know that brown handbags are the trend this year?

Big, small, wide, narrow, sophisticated, baggy… There are many shapes and sizes for brown handbags. In what follows we will take you into the wonderful world of brown handbags.

Mini shopping bag with padlock, €29.99, Mango

This handbag is ideal for carrying small groceries. It is also not too big so you can shop in style. The bag has short handles and a cute padlock detail. The shoulder strap can be removed.

© Mango

Chain bag, €29.99, Mango

This handbag is unique thanks to the hard exterior and black-brown colors. It is small and therefore perfect to take with you on a night out. The chain can be removed, so you can also carry the bag in your hand.

© Mango

Sessun bag with shoulder strap Alessio, €225, La Redoute

This chestnut-colored handbag in velvet leather has a set of removable shoulder straps and a beautiful, gold-colored buckle at the front. Suitable for every day.

© La Redoute

Lancaster handtas in leer PARIS AIMY, €199, La Redoute

This camel-colored item is moon-shaped and refined by the gold-colored letters and carabiner straps. Look stylish and elegant every day with this beautiful handbag.

© La Redoute

La Redoute Collections hobo tas in leer, €48.99, La Redoute

This model is timeless and very handy. You can store a lot of stuff in it. This bag also has a long shoulder strap so you can carry it crossed.

© La Redoute

Coach Lana shoulder bag made of leather with logo, €550, de Bijenkorf

Sometimes it can be a little more. This luxurious bag from Coach is simple and elegant at the same time. This model has a zipper at the waist and two push buttons along the sides.

© De Bijenkorf

Isabel Marant Mini Moon shoulder bag made of calfskin, €650, de Bijenkorf

Isabel Marant is not up to par when it comes to handbags. She has already released many collections. And this collection is also characterized by knits and bold prints. This handbag has a unique, pronounced strap and a curved shape with buttons.

© De Bijenkorf

Jacquemus Le Bambino leather handbag, €650, de Bijenkorf

Small is beautiful. A handbag in cognac color that is our favorite. The color is melt-in-your-mouth and the white thread finish looks graceful and elegant. You carry the handbag in your hand or with the strap crossed over your shoulder.

© De Bijenkorf

Combine brown handbags with light pastel colors and with jeans. Avoid black outfits to make the contrast even better.

This article was written by the DCE editorial team