Not every pain in your stomach is a germ.. Ways to avoid digestion problems

Enas Al-Banna wrote Friday, December 29, 2023 08:00 AM

Stomach bacteria are one of the diseases that result from wrong eating habits. It is a type of bacteria that infects your stomach, and its complications can lead to ulcers and infections in the stomach lining.

In this context, Dr. Mamdouh El-Sherbiny, Professor of Internal Medicine, Oncology and Hematology at Cairo University, explained that infection with Helicobacter pylori is common, but not every digestive problem is caused by stomach bacteria.

The internal medicine professor added in a special statement to “Youm Seven” that we look for stomach bacteria when there is a problem with digestion, reflux in the esophagus, or increased acidity that does not respond to treatment, but it is not necessary to look for stomach bacteria before diagnosis, because there is a large percentage of Bacteria are friendly and present in the digestive system under normal conditions, but as the pattern of eating habits changes, such as eating outside the home or substandard food, all of these factors change the environment of the stomach and intestines, and thus, these beneficial microbes and bacteria may turn into harmful species.

The internal medicine professor added that prevention consists of eating a healthy meal rich in fresh vegetables and seasonal fruits on a daily basis, replacing manufactured juices with fresh natural types, most notably lemon and orange juice, avoiding storing food for a long period, and staying away from processed foods and ready-made meals.

The doctor revealed that complications of stomach bacteria may cause excess acidity, and in the long term it can cause stomach ulcers.